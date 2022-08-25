ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
news9.com

OCPD, Oklahoma Co. Deputies Searching For Suspect At SW OKC Home

Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect on the city's southwest side. Authorities began pursuing the suspect just after noon Wednesday near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began as a warrant stop before the suspect fled the scene. This...
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
KOCO

OKC police upping security in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
news9.com

Lost Logan County Cow Found

Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
KOCO

Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
