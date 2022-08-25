Read full article on original website
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
News On 6
Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
news9.com
OCPD, Oklahoma Co. Deputies Searching For Suspect At SW OKC Home
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect on the city's southwest side. Authorities began pursuing the suspect just after noon Wednesday near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began as a warrant stop before the suspect fled the scene. This...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
Oklahoma City police searching for shooting witnesses
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.
KOCO
Police grappling with Bricktown's biggest problem — unattended juveniles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say extra patrols this summer are keeping Bricktown safer, but they’re still working to get a handle on unsupervised kids. They’re calling on parents to help. “I would say that the juveniles, unattended in Bricktown, is probably our largest problem just because there's...
KOCO
Wanted fugitive dead after overnight shootout at Cimarron City home
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A wanted fugitive is dead after an overnight shootout when he broke into a Cimarron City home. The suspect had been terrorizing the family for months. The Logan County sheriff told KOCO 5 it started a year ago when the suspect kidnapped one of the family members.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man burglarizes laundry room at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is looking for a man who burglarized an apartment laundry room. Police say the man stole items from an apartment's laundry room near NE 50th and Lincoln. The man has tattoos on his left arm and leg. If anyone recognizes him or...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
KOCO
OKC police upping security in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
Videos show crash involving NFL star Marshawn Lynch that ended in parking ticket
The videos show former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s luxury car stuck on a boulder in a crash that led to a parking ticket.
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
news9.com
Lost Logan County Cow Found
Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
Metro mother looks to move on after finally receiving settlement
Persistence pays off for a local tenant, owed thousands of dollars by a previous landlord she claimed has ignored a judge's orders.
KOCO
Crews called to fight early morning house fire in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were called to fight an early morning house fire in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews received a call about a house fire. The house is now a total loss. Officials said the house was vacant and has been since January. The person...
news9.com
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
KOCO
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
