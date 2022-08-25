Read full article on original website
morriscountynj.gov
Stigma Free: Overdose Awareness Day
Join us for this annual global Overdose Awareness Day event. We will come together to raise awareness of the opioid/fentanyl crisis around the world while reducing the stigma in our Morris County community. We will honor all of the angels of Morris County and grieving families who have lost a...
morriscountynj.gov
Hope One at Overdose Awareness Day: 1pm
Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths, as well as mental health services. HOPE ONE travels four times a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed...
