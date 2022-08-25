ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Blazing Star Cafe, serving handmade bagels, is now open in West Ashley

Charleston has long lacked quality, locally owned bagel shops. Holey City Bagels in May landed on the peninsula and another shop recently started serving west of the Ashley River. And Blazing Star Cafe is now open at 874 Orleans Road. The cafe is owned by Bettina Fisher, who called Blazing...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

CCSD announces new promotions, including new communications chief

As Superintendent Don Kennedy’s plan to reorganize Charleston County School District’s administrative team continues, two more people have been internally promoted. Vanessa Denney will be the district’s interim executive director of communications, and Barrett Reese will be taking her former job as Early College High School’s interim principal, the district announced in a press release on Aug. 29.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville

It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
RUSSELLVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 16-22

BOLLAG, Jean-Marc, 87, of Charleston died Aug. 14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. BROWN, Freda Bell, 87, of Huger died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. DAVIS, Abraham, 76, of St. Stephen died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. DAWKINS, Richard Paul, 89, of Goose...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 16-22

BANMILLER, Gerard Michael, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BENTON, Silas, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston. COOPER, Kelli, 36, of Ridgeville died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. FEASTER, Michael...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

