Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Related
idesignarch.com
Modernist Beach House in Malibu with Dramatic Architecture
Located on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, this modernist home is a stunning piece of art. The dramatic beachfront property features walls of glass facing the Pacific Ocean. Originally designed by award-winning architectural firm Buff & Hensman in 1976, the house was recently renovated by Landry Design Group...
localemagazine.com
6 Spots for a Glass of Wine in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach—#2 Is New!
These Tasting Rooms Are the Perfect Places to Wine Down. While Orange County isn’t exactly Napa Valley, that doesn’t mean you won’t find quality wine bars here. We’ve rounded up six wine bars throughout Costa Mesa and Newport Beach that deliver immaculate vibes, bites and bubbly. Whether you like your wine red or white, chilled and sparkling or blended into a frosé, you’re sure to fall head over heels for these intimate tasting rooms. So grab your drinking buddy (and a designated driver) and make your way through this list! Wine Bars Newport Beach.
This Old Neighborhood Market And Deli In Culver City Has A Gorgeous Hidden Patio
Tucked away on a residential street in L.A.’s hip Culver City neighborhood is a secret haven that has been serving up gourmet heaven since 1925. If you weren’t looking carefully, you’d easily mistake Jackson Deli and Market for a rundown cafe—as most locals would prefer. However, keen gem-seekers will know that the old handpainted sign leads to a backyard oasis and arguably the best pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles. The main store boasts towering shelves lined with curated products and fresh produce. At the heart of it all, there’s a gleaming glass deli bar housing all the mouthwatering meats that get sliced up for your wrap or sandwich. You can choose a signature wrap or sandwich, or you could even custom-make your own from the incredible list of ingredients. Once you have your lunch of choice in hand, you can walk along the side alley with ivy-covered walls to a lush, hidden patio. You’ll find a picturesque garden with a fountain, a gazebo, a pond with fish, couches, a pizza oven (we’ll get back to this) and several tables with umbrellas.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
idesignarch.com
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
orangecountytribune.com
We’re having a heat wave
Get out your sun hat. Stay indoors or in the shade. A heat wave is coming to the West Orange County area. The forecast calls for Wednesday’s high to hit 95 during the day with a nighttime high of 50. There will be a brief pause on Thursday and Friday with highs at 89 and 88 before the thermometer peaks again at 98 and 99 over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange County Business Journal
Sonesta Irvine Debuts New Look
Three years after a name change, the Sonesta Irvine has taken the wraps off a $20 million renovation that aims to attract new travelers to the airport-area hotel along Von Karman Avenue. Public and private spaces got a makeover as part of the renovation, which also added new gathering, meeting...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022
Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Excessive heat warning in effect through next week as extended heat wave hits SoCal
An extended, brutal heat wave moved into Southern California on Wednesday, prompting an excessive heat watch that will stay in effect until Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 28 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 28 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
Comments / 2