Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
Abducted Shakopee baby found safe in Wisconsin, non-custodial mother in custody
The 9-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother from the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday has been found safe. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the suspect, 24-year-old Zenitra Lee, and the 9-month-old boy, identified as Jahki Forester, were found just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods
The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Dozens of law enforcement agencies, auto repair shops part of state program targeting catalytic converter thefts
MINNEAPOLIS – More than 100 local police departments and auto repair shops in the Twin Cities and beyond are a part of a state pilot program designed to deter thefts of cars' catalytic converters, which have increased in the last few years.The initiative, run by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free labels with serial numbers to Minnesotans who drive one of the 15 most targeted cars. Mechanics etch the unique marking, which has a number and a QR code, onto a catalytic converter with acid paint. It can then be registered and traced by law enforcement. Golden Valley Tire and...
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Center was heading west when a...
3 dead after head-on crash in Anoka County
Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak
The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News. Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Clear Lake, Minnesota last week. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey J. Grewell, 48, of St. Cloud was...
