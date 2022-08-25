ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they...
