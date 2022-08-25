ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy