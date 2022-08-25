Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball
Dust off your hat and get ready for the Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball. The event will feature food, dancing, and an auction all in support of the American Cancer Society. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ardmore Equestrian Center in Fincastle.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. launching new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy peak leaf season from a different view? You’re in luck because Roanoke County has partnered with Ride Source to introduce the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service later this week. According to Roanoke County Planning, transportation will be provided...
wfxrtv.com
Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A suspicious Saturday fire is under investigation after causing severe damage to a pretty iconic site in Lynchburg, where hundreds of signs line both parts of Fifth Street. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the blaze started in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27, damaging...
wfxrtv.com
Salem Civic Center introduces new clear bag policy for events
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Salem Civic Center announced plans to implement a new clear bag policy in mid-September as a way to enhance the venue’s current security measures. The City of Salem says the new rule will go into effect at the Gary Allan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
wfxrtv.com
Detour lifted after tractor-trailer crash along I-81 North; delays still expected in Augusta, Rockbridge counties
— UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: More than 10 hours after a tractor-trailer crashed in Augusta County, spilling flammable powder and other hazardous materials onto I-81 North, VDOT announced that one lane of the interstate is back open. Officials say the spill took place around 4 a.m. on Tuesday near mile marker...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia schools ask people to speak up to prevent threats
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School districts around southwest and central Virginia are continuing with their safety efforts following recent incidents of firearms being reported at schools. According to officials, one of the most important things people can do to help protect students and staff is to speak up about threats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Central Virginia leaders raise awareness about overdoses, provide resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Leaders in the central Virginia region are teaming up to raise awareness and education the community on resources available for an overdose on Wednesday. According to data received from Horizon Behavioral Health, fatal drug overdose is the leading method of unnatural death in the Commonwealth....
wfxrtv.com
Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. High School closed Wednesday amid furniture installation
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Pulaski County High School will be getting a day off on Wednesday due to a “large scale furniture installation” at the school, according to officials. Pulaski County Public Schools says the installation was originally scheduled to take place during summer...
WSLS
New Lynchburg takeout location offers a taste of England without the trek
LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re looking to experience a taste of England, you’ll no longer have to travel ‘across the pond.’. Emmadale recently opened on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, providing those that stop by with unique dishes and fresh food. Owners Emma and Steve Fischer said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Public Works offers free mulch to residents
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a multipurpose product that is used to help improve the health of the soil, reduce weeds, hold in soil moisture, and used to improve curb appeal for homeowners. According to Campbell County Public Works, people who buy a truck of mulch could...
wfxrtv.com
1 dead after NW Roanoke house fire, cause under investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS provided an update on last week’s house fire in northwest Roanoke, which led to the death of both a person and a pet. The department says units responded to the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW for a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.
wfxrtv.com
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WSLS
Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year
ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD), shared the latest information on multiple public health topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday morning. Here is the latest information shared by the RCAHD on Tuesday, Aug. 30:. COVID-19: Cumulative...
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. community members keeping each other informed as search continues for wanted man
(WFXR) — It’s been more than two weeks since the search began for a fugitive wanted for multiple charges after leading police on a chase and crashing in Craig County, sparking manhunts around southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0