Moneta, VA

wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball

Dust off your hat and get ready for the Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball. The event will feature food, dancing, and an auction all in support of the American Cancer Society. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ardmore Equestrian Center in Fincastle.
FINCASTLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Co. launching new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy peak leaf season from a different view? You’re in luck because Roanoke County has partnered with Ride Source to introduce the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service later this week. According to Roanoke County Planning, transportation will be provided...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A suspicious Saturday fire is under investigation after causing severe damage to a pretty iconic site in Lynchburg, where hundreds of signs line both parts of Fifth Street. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the blaze started in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27, damaging...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem Civic Center introduces new clear bag policy for events

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Salem Civic Center announced plans to implement a new clear bag policy in mid-September as a way to enhance the venue’s current security measures. The City of Salem says the new rule will go into effect at the Gary Allan...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia schools ask people to speak up to prevent threats

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School districts around southwest and central Virginia are continuing with their safety efforts following recent incidents of firearms being reported at schools. According to officials, one of the most important things people can do to help protect students and staff is to speak up about threats.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Central Virginia leaders raise awareness about overdoses, provide resources

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Leaders in the central Virginia region are teaming up to raise awareness and education the community on resources available for an overdose on Wednesday. According to data received from Horizon Behavioral Health, fatal drug overdose is the leading method of unnatural death in the Commonwealth....
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two injured after septic truck goes over embankment in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 8:03 a.m. (8/31/22): The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says Bent Mountain Road is back open after a septic truck crashed over an embankment with two people inside on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, both occupants in the truck were brought to local hospitals. “One patient had critical...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. High School closed Wednesday amid furniture installation

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Pulaski County High School will be getting a day off on Wednesday due to a “large scale furniture installation” at the school, according to officials. Pulaski County Public Schools says the installation was originally scheduled to take place during summer...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Public Works offers free mulch to residents

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a multipurpose product that is used to help improve the health of the soil, reduce weeds, hold in soil moisture, and used to improve curb appeal for homeowners. According to Campbell County Public Works, people who buy a truck of mulch could...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

1 dead after NW Roanoke house fire, cause under investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS provided an update on last week’s house fire in northwest Roanoke, which led to the death of both a person and a pet. The department says units responded to the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW for a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year

ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties

UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

