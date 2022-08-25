Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway
Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Troy Driver Still Alive In Jail
The sheriff’s office wants to dispel information on social media that suggest Driver killed himself while in the Lyon County Jail. Lyon County deputies confirm that accused murderer Troy Driver is still alive despite rumors that he's killed himself in jail.
KOLO TV Reno
Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary. Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail. They say...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local transient arrested for assault with deadly weapon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting a victim with scissors, authorities said Tuesday. Kristopher Wendell Clark, 47, a local transient who South Lake Tahoe Police said is known for riding his bike around town yelling at others, or himself, was taken into custody Saturday after a physical altercation with a known victim led to felony assault with a deadly weapon, scissors.
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
Nevada Appeal
2 held after driving 100 mph in Douglas, Carson
Two men, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after a high-speed incident that started in Douglas County. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the vehicle was spotted in Douglas County at high speed but he said deputies quickly ended the pursuit because the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley man charged with stealing CalFire utility vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase
A man from Fernley was arrested on Aug. 26 in Yreka, Calif. and charged with stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:11 p.m. on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
mynews4.com
Police asking for help, information on attempted motorcycle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man allegedly involved in an attempted theft of a motorcycle in Sparks Saturday morning. At around 8:00 a.m., Sparks PD responded to a business at the...
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted Car Theft
Sparks Police say they found Justice Bruhn in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Greenbrae Drive. The suspect was walking in the area of McCarran Blvd. and E. Greenbrae Dr.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 30, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I’ll follow up on a reported high-speed chase that led from Douglas into Carson City around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two were arrested in Carson after what my tipster said was a foot pursuit. The open house for the sawmill is 4-7 p.m. today at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno
No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County youth aviation art contest starts Sept. 1
The first Youth Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Sports Aviation Foundation and the Carson Valley Arts Council, encourages youth, ages 6-17, to reflect on aviation by designing a piece of art based on this year’s chosen theme: “Aviation Now & Then.”. “We hope this contest will be...
2news.com
One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect
Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr. An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen. 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting...
Record-Courier
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
Comments / 0