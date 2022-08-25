SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting a victim with scissors, authorities said Tuesday. Kristopher Wendell Clark, 47, a local transient who South Lake Tahoe Police said is known for riding his bike around town yelling at others, or himself, was taken into custody Saturday after a physical altercation with a known victim led to felony assault with a deadly weapon, scissors.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO