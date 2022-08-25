ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Full fishing closure for the Beaverhead River starting Thursday

DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River will have to find another spot as a full fishing closure is going into effect Thursday, Sept. 1. Due to severe drought conditions, the flow change to the Beaverhead River from Clark Canyon Dam are happening earlier than normal, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry

The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035

(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy