Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Montana ExpoPark shares results of ‘near record-breaking’ 2022 Montana State Fair
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana ExpoPark shared results of the 2022 Montana State Fair, saying it was “a near record-breaking year only to be surpassed by 2021.”. According to the ExpoPark, the fair saw revenues of over $1,882,000. Food Concessionaires had a record-setting year, grossing $886,357. Night shows...
montanarightnow.com
Full fishing closure for the Beaverhead River starting Thursday
DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River will have to find another spot as a full fishing closure is going into effect Thursday, Sept. 1. Due to severe drought conditions, the flow change to the Beaverhead River from Clark Canyon Dam are happening earlier than normal, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Montana in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Montana using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry
The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
montanarightnow.com
Military and Family Readiness Center helping improve the lives of service members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What was once known as the Airman and Family Readiness Center has changed it's name to the Military and Family Readiness Center and they are offering support for the demands and challenges of the military lifestyle. When a service member needs a hand, one place they...
montanarightnow.com
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
Comments / 1