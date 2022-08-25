Voters in Dunn County will have a chance in November's election to weigh in on the question of whether the United States should provide universal health care. The county board unanimously approved the advisory referendum in late July. Like referendum questions about abortion rights or marijuana legalization, it won’t have the force of law. But advocates say allowing voters to weigh in on the question is part of an effort to demonstrate the broad-based appeal of universal health care.

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO