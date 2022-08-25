Read full article on original website
Tony Horn
6d ago
Nothing is being 'forgiven'! Their debt is simply being transferred to all us who didn't borrow anything or worked hard to pay ours off. What's next to try to buy votes? Car loans, home loans, ... all 'forgiven'!
Reply(4)
9
Related
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it
At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin. “I’m damn proud to be called the education governor,” Evers, the former state schools superintendent, declared. The funds, which come out of the […] The post Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wizmnews.com
Majority of states — not Wisconsin — tap historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting...
wpr.org
Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
wpr.org
Voters in rural Wisconsin county will vote on universal health care referendum
Voters in Dunn County will have a chance in November's election to weigh in on the question of whether the United States should provide universal health care. The county board unanimously approved the advisory referendum in late July. Like referendum questions about abortion rights or marijuana legalization, it won’t have the force of law. But advocates say allowing voters to weigh in on the question is part of an effort to demonstrate the broad-based appeal of universal health care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Tony Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
Wisconsinites receiving student loan forgiveness to pay income taxes on relief
Wisconsin is among a handful of states where the loan forgiveness will be treated as taxable income unless the state legislature acts to change that.
Gov. Evers announces second round of Diverse Business Assistance Grants
Earlier this year, over $50 million was awarded to organizations across the state supporting minority-owned businesses.
Decision 2022: Police funding and are Democrats closing a key voting gap?
President Joe Biden took to the campaign trail Tuesday, pushing his plan to cut crime and hire more police.
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
State of Wisconsin adds over 1,100 cases of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,612,077 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,340 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,612,0771,610,932 (+1,145) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,448 (64.7%)3,774,190 (64.7%)
Washington Examiner
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID case average nears 2-month low
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in nearly two months, Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is less than 1,300. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,132 new cases on Monday. The seven-day average dropped to 1,292, its lowest level since July 7. Seven-day average test positivity...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
WSAW
Amid nationwide push for electric cars, some Wisconsinites are hesitant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to see more electric cars nationwide by the end of the decade. “It might become more affordable, but right now it seems like a luxury car to own,” Max Cristobal, a college student with a Ford Mustang, said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
NBC News
Mandela Barnes airs two new ads in Wisconsin Senate race
Wisconsin Democratic senate nominee Mandela Barnes has two new ads out this week, backed by a $1 million-plus buy. The first ad features Barnes' response to attacks on him from Republicans that attack him for being too progressive for the state. "We knew the other side would make up lies...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Medicare phone scam targeting seniors on the rise
GREENFIELD, Wis. - When a scammer calls, chances are, they’re impersonating Social Security, Medicare or the IRS. Those three agencies consistently rank in the top three in the Better Business Bureau’s list of phone impersonation scams. Now, one of those scams is circulating again in southeast Wisconsin and...
Comments / 12