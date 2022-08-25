ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

HARDY Sells Out Coyote Joe’s Tour Date Before Ticket Sales Open, Adds A Second Date

By Lacey West
 6 days ago
Contrary to his lyrics, when it comes to Charlotte, North Carolina, it seems that HARDY is wall to wall and definitely sold out.

Earlier this week, HARDY announced his Wall to Wall Tour on social media with a call to fans to sell out the announced tour stops.

And boy did they come through…

With tickets set to go on sale to the general public this coming Friday, only pre-sale tickets were sold to HARDY’s fan club. And the fan club members went all-out, selling out the Coyote Joe’s venue two days before major ticket sales even started.

A social media release from Coyote Joe’s shocked fans this morning with a surprise announcement: HARDY back-to-back nights due to high demand.

With no pre-sale options, it seems like everyone will be online bright and early this Friday fighting for admission to jam out with HARDY in North Carolina.

You can also check out HARDY’s new collaboration with Lainey Wilson, “Wait In The Truck” this Friday.

