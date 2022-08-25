ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD, Oklahoma Co. Deputies Searching For Suspect At SW OKC Home

Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect on the city's southwest side. Authorities began pursuing the suspect just after noon Wednesday near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began as a warrant stop before the suspect fled the scene. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide

Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lost Logan County Cow Found

Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Responds To North OKC Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near North Harvey Avenue and Northwest 92nd Street. Crews on scene said flames were billowing through the roof when they arrived. Although the original call came through...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire

The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
CHICKASHA, OK
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
UNION CITY, OK
News On 6

Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting

Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

