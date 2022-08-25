Read full article on original website
News On 6
OCPD, Oklahoma Co. Deputies Searching For Suspect At SW OKC Home
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect on the city's southwest side. Authorities began pursuing the suspect just after noon Wednesday near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began as a warrant stop before the suspect fled the scene. This...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
News On 6
Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide
Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
News On 6
Lost Logan County Cow Found
Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
News On 6
OKCFD Responds To North OKC Fire
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near North Harvey Avenue and Northwest 92nd Street. Crews on scene said flames were billowing through the roof when they arrived. Although the original call came through...
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
News On 6
State Fire Marshal Gives Update On Hand Sanitizer Fire
The State Fire Marshal gave an update on a hand sanitizer fire in Chickasha. Officials say they're still investigating the fire which they believe a person played a role in starting. They have not said whether the fire was started intentionally or if they're investigating this as a potential case...
News On 6
OKC Animal Welfare Urges Residents To Not Use Shelter As Only Option
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is over capacity, and many of those animals are family pets that got lost and wound up at the shelter. The shelter said they have lots of cats and dogs who are missing from loving families. The shelter also said, before turning in an animal, to...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
News On 6
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
Oklahoma City Police looking for woman who allegedly stole lottery ticket display worth over $1,000
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convenience store.
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
