Science

Phys.org

How can X-ray diffraction be used for a reliable study of nanostructured materials?

Owing to their unique physical properties, nanostructured materials are now at the forefront of materials science. Several different techniques can be used to characterize their microscopic features, but each of these has its pros and cons. In new research published in The European Physical Journal Special Topics, Jenő Gubicza at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest, shows that one indirect method, named X-ray diffraction line profile analysis (XLPA) is suitable for analyzing nanostructured materials, but its application and interpretation require special care for obtaining reliable conclusions.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Genetic study of immortal jellyfish may help explain its longevity

A team of researchers at Universidad de Oviedo in Spain reports findings that could explain how the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii is able to live, at least in theory, forever. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes sequencing the genome of the jellyfish and a close mortal relative to see if they could spot pertinent differences.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Examining the effects of global shocks on the evolution of an interconnected world

Disasters don't read border signs or follow speed limits. Solutions shouldn't, either. In this week's international journal Ambio, two sustainability scholars at Michigan State University (MSU) outline how today's catastrophes—pandemics, wars, natural disasters—play out differently in the modern world, with effects often reverberating farther and faster than their historic counterparts. Understanding the true impacts both near the source and across the world—and often months or years later, will be crucial.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Simple technique ushers in long-sought class of semiconductors

Breakthroughs in modern microelectronics depend on understanding and manipulating the movement of electrons in metal. Reducing the thickness of metal sheets to the order of nanometers can enable exquisite control over how the metal's electrons move. By doing so, one can impart properties that aren't seen in bulk metals, such as ultrafast conduction of electricity. Now, researchers from Osaka University and collaborating partners have synthesized a novel class of nanostructured superlattices. This study enables an unusually high degree of control over the movement of electrons within metal semiconductors, which promises to enhance the functionality of everyday technologies.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Immortal jellyfish may prevent human aging, research says

DNA from 'immortal' jellyfish could provide clues to human ageing. You might be familiar with the movie 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button'. Button was suffering from a rare ailment that made him age backward. Meanwhile, in another similar scenario, a species of jellyfish — called turritopsis dohrnii — seems to have reached immortality.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck

In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

Quantum Birth of the Universe (Weekend Feature)

“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks

The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A New Study Confirms That Gravity has Remained Constant for the Entire age of the Universe

For over a century, astronomers have known that the Universe has been expanding since the Big Bang. For the first eight billion years, the expansion rate was relatively consistent since it was held back by the force of gravitation. However, thanks to missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have since learned that roughly five billion years ago, the rate of expansion has been accelerating. This led to the widely-accepted theory that a mysterious force is behind the expansion (known as Dark Energy), while some insist that the force of gravity may have changed over time.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study of 300-million-year-old feces finds meat on the menu

Curtin researchers have analyzed organic molecules preserved within 306-million-year-old fossilized animal feces (coprolite) and unlocked a wealth of information about the diets of long-extinct animals and prehistoric ecosystems. Their study is published in Biology. Lead author Ph.D. student Madison Tripp from Curtin's WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Center (WA-OIGC) said the...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days

The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
Phys.org

Signs of saturation emerge from particle collisions at RHIC

Nuclear physicists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory—have new evidence that particles called gluons reach a steady "saturated" state inside the speeding ions. The evidence is suppression of back-to-back pairs of particles emerging from collisions between protons and heavier ions (the nuclei of atoms), as tracked by RHIC's STAR detector. In a paper just published in Physical Review Letters, the STAR collaboration shows that the bigger the nucleus the proton collides with, the larger the suppression in this key signature, as predicted by theoretical models of gluon saturation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Archaeology and ecology combined paint a fuller picture of past human-nature relationships

For decades now, archaeologists wielded the tools of their trade to unearth clues about past peoples, while ecologists have sought to understand current ecosystems. But these well-established scientific disciplines tend to neglect the important question of how humans and nature interacted and shaped each other across different places and through time. An emerging field called archaeoecology can fill that knowledge gap and offer insights into how to solve today's sustainability challenges, but first, it must be clearly defined. A new paper by SFI Complexity Fellow Stefani Crabtree and Jennifer Dunne, SFI's Vice President for Science, lays out the first comprehensive definition of archaeoecology and calls for more research in this nascent but important field.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Micro-breaks' from tasks show promise in boosting well-being

A review of 22 previously published studies suggests that taking micro-breaks—discontinuing a task for periods of 10 minutes or less—is generally associated with reduced fatigue and increased vigor. Patricia Albulescu of the West University of Timioara, Romania, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 31, 2022.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Mathematical model predicts human mobility in response to storms and pandemics

New research by a Northeastern engineering professor used recent storms and the COVID-19 pandemic to predict human movement during disasters in anticipation of more effective emergency response. The research team, led by Qi Ryan Wang, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern, and Jianxi Gao, assistant professor of...
ENVIRONMENT

