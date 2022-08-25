Read full article on original website
Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion
There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
Bitcoin sinks, the FBI's DeFi warning, and what's next for bitcoin's biggest fans: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at what's next for bitcoin maximalists ahead of the Ethereum Merge.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
1 million have searched how to hack into Meta, Facebook's parent company
Across the world, hackers are turning to Google to pick up new skills in hacking into users’ Meta social media accounts, according to a study from NordVPN.
Chinese tech giant NetEase buys Star Wars game maker, marking its first major push into Europe
NetEase announced on Wednesday it acquired French games developer Quantic Dream, marking the establishment of its first fully-owned gaming studio in Europe. NetEase and rival Tencent have been upping their efforts overseas as the Chinese domestic games market slows down amid tighter regulation. Quantic Dream is currently developing a game...
Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
Trump's Truth Social barred from Google Play store over content moderation concerns
Donald Trump's Truth Social is not available on the Google Play store. The restriction means that 44% of smartphone users in the U.S. cannot download the app. Google says that the app violates the Play store's standards for content moderation, according to Axios. Truth Social, the would-be Twitter competitor created...
Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring
Snap will lay off 20% of its staff of more than 6,000 employees and scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and Snap Originals premium shows. The company promoted Jerry Hunter, senior vice president of engineering, to chief operating officer. Snap recently reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and said it...
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, Snap, Rocket Lab and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the beleaguered retailer tumbled 21.3% after it outlined a strategic plan that only confirmed investor fears that the company will struggle to turn around its business. Bed Bath also filed to sell an undisclosed amount of stock in the future.
