CNBC

Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion

There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
CNBC

Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring

Snap will lay off 20% of its staff of more than 6,000 employees and scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and Snap Originals premium shows. The company promoted Jerry Hunter, senior vice president of engineering, to chief operating officer. Snap recently reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and said it...
