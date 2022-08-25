Read full article on original website
KPBS
Homeless residents in Chula Vista file court papers to keep living at Harborside Park
People who’ve been living in tents in a Chula Vista park are making their case to stay put a day before it’s supposed to close down. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says they’ve gone to federal court to try to keep the City from evicting them, because they say they have “no place to go.”
KPBS
San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most
The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
KPBS
Which San Diego areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
KPBS
San Diego Unified schools are back in session
California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
KPBS
After-school care lacking in California's ambitious expansion of transitional kindergarten
Sara LaPietra and her husband Vince thought they’d won the childcare equivalent of the lottery. Their four-year-old son Teddy got a spot in their local school’s transitional kindergarten, or TK, class. That meant they could stop paying $2,000 a month for his preschool, and the speech and occupational...
KPBS
Over 100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding center arrive in San Diego County
More than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding center that sells animals for use in scientific testing arrived in San Diego County Wednesday. The beagles are among 4,000 dogs that animal activists say were removed from the custody of Envigo, a company sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly failing to properly care for beagles at its Cumberland, Virginia facility, in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
KPBS
Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southern California
Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings kicking in or continuing Wednesday in parts of San Diego County. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an...
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos expands student housing
First year students at Cal State San Marcos are feeling the jitters as classes kick off this week. But some of them get to wind down in the brand new housing facility that no students have lived in before. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne gives us a look at the school’s newest housing complex.
KPBS
Recruiting behavioral health workers
San Diego County has a new plan to recruit behavioral health workers. In other news, San Diego State University’s athletic director confirmed the department hired a rape survivor and victim’s advocate to speak to the football team after rape accusations surfaced. Plus, a new analysis gives us a look into what Greenland’s melting ice sheets could mean for San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego Unified kicks off school year with expanded UTK, free meal program
Students in San Diego Unified went back to school today. Most of them returned to campus in-person for the fall semester. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez takes us to the district’s newest high school and the kick off celebration. The San Diego Unified School District welcomed students back to...
KPBS
NWS issues 'excessive heat warning' for San Diego County
Today starts an extended heat wave for San Diego County, even folks along the coast will need to find ways to beat the heat. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado went out to find folks doing just that. Start hydrating, put on that sunscreen and create a plan to stay cool because...
KPBS
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
KPBS
FDA authorizes omicron-specific booster shots
A new report from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies which coastal cliffs are most susceptible to erosion and collapse. Finally, the second annual Afro Con takes place this weekend at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. The Afrofuturism convention focuses on literature, music, art, and film which incorporate elements of Black history and culture.
KPBS
First day of school, vaccination rates for the youngest in San Diego still lag behind
On Monday thousands of young, new students attended school for the first time. California's Transitional Kindergarten program is rolling out this year, and that means 4-year-old children are learning on campuses across the county. Very few in their age group have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, however. According to...
KPBS
Hot spell to bring week's worth of 'excessive' heat to San Diego area
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for all of Southern California, starting Tuesday. Temperatures could be as high as 15 degrees above normal, and KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the hot and humid weather is expected to last for days. August will end on a high...
KPBS
San Diego supervisors OK passes to allow farmer, rancher access during natural disasters
County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a program that will allow farmers and ranchers access to their land during a wildfire or other type of emergency or natural disaster. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond, the agricultural passes, or "Ag Pass," will give vetted ranchers and farmers limited...
KPBS
Fast-burning wildfire near Dulzura chars 1,400 acres, burns one structure
A wildfire northwest of Tecate blackened hundreds of acres Wednesday, threatening back-country homes, leveling at least one structure, prompting road closures and forcing evacuations. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2:30 p.m. off Barrett Lake Road, near state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area, roughly three miles north...
