Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney...
Juneau Police are collecting DNA samples from people with certain past convictions
During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”
Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election
The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House were settled on Friday, as the state released the unofficial final primary results. There were 191,823 ballots cast in Alaska’s first open primary under the election system voters approved in 2020. The number of ballots was the third-highest primary total in state history.
