Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers are monitoring a young black bear that was spotted near the Fairwood Pool Wednesday morning before climbing up into a tree. The bear is currently hanging out on private property in the area of Waikiki Road. WDFW said they have a trap set below the tree and are betting on the bear coming down as the day gets hotter.

CASCADE-FAIRWOOD, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO