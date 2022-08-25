The state last week released $650,000 for maintenance and improvement of the current 1873 regional jail and lockup facility operated by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. The funding is the first of four planned allocations totaling $6 million from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 5-year Capital Investment Plan intended to fund repair and replacement of the facility at 149 Main Street in Edgartown.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO