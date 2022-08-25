Read full article on original website
Early Voting Underway for Sept. 6 State Primary
Early voting is underway in all Island towns in advance of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections for state offices from governor to sheriff. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day; hours for early voting through Friday, Sept. 2 vary by town. All...
State Releases Funding for Edgartown Jail and Lockup
The state last week released $650,000 for maintenance and improvement of the current 1873 regional jail and lockup facility operated by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. The funding is the first of four planned allocations totaling $6 million from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 5-year Capital Investment Plan intended to fund repair and replacement of the facility at 149 Main Street in Edgartown.
Three Republicans, One Democrat Seeking D.A. Seat
A three-way race between attorneys Melissa Alden, John “Jack” Carey and Daniel Higgins is on in the Republican primary for Cape and Islands district attorney. One Democrat, Robert Galibois, is running unopposed for his party nomination in the primary on Sept. 6. The four candidates are vying for...
