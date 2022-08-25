Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
darientimes.com
Police: Stamford 14-year-old who started a car fire with fireworks is charged with arson
STAMFORD — A city teenager was charged with arson after he threw fireworks inside of a parked car and started a fire, police said. The 14-year-old teenager was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree arson and sixth-degree larceny that stemmed from a June 5 incident on Stamford’s East Side.
darientimes.com
Norwalk Police: Former homeowner charged with trespassing at Sylvester Court eviction
NORWALK — In the latest development in a years-long battle over a Sylvester Court home, two people were taken into custody Monday morning, according to the Norwalk Police Department. Police said the state marshal attempted to serve an eviction order at 9 Sylvester Court and a group gathered at...
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with North Haven residential burglary, police say
NORTH HAVEN — A Hamden man was charged Monday with a residential burglary, and is allegedly a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the area, according to the North Haven Police Department. Xuanting Yan, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft and illegal...
Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
darientimes.com
New Haven gun seizures continue to rise; ghost guns becoming ‘real concern,’ officials say
NEW HAVEN — The Police Department has seized more guns this year than last, while the rise of so-called ghost guns continues, officials said Tuesday. Mayor Justin Elicker said Tuesday that the number of gun seizures remains in the upward trend with 171 guns confiscated so far this year, a 27.6 percent increase from last year.
darientimes.com
‘Kill Bob’ poster hung outside Greenwich karate studio mistaken for campaign threat against Stefanowski
GREENWICH — Police quickly uncovered the mystery of a hand-made “Kill Bob” sign found outside a state GOP field office Tuesday morning that drew the concern of Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor. Capt. Mark Zuccerella said officers responded to the incident at the East Putnam...
darientimes.com
Wethersfield man sentenced to four years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Hartford area
HARTFORD — A Wethersfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Fabio Vargas-Gonzalez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., 47, was sentenced by U.S....
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames.
Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Car Crashes into Long Island Home, 20-Year-Old Driver Arrested
New York, NY- at around 2:45 AM, a car hit the side of a condominium...
Woman found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. — A 76-year-old woman was found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), with assistance from Connecticut State Police Troop B and neighboring fire departments, responded...
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
darientimes.com
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
sheltonherald.com
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
