KPBS

San Diego fields complaints on parking, homeless issues most

The city of San Diego has fielded about 235,000 complaints this year through late August from residents concerned about issues affecting their quality of life. One issue – parking violations – topped the list of concerns for residents, according to the reports filed through the city’s Get It Done app. San Diego residents are concerned with both 72-hour parking and parking zone violations, which combined made up nearly 40,000 reports so far this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southern California

Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings kicking in or continuing Wednesday in parts of San Diego County. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Cal State San Marcos expands student housing

First year students at Cal State San Marcos are feeling the jitters as classes kick off this week. But some of them get to wind down in the brand new housing facility that no students have lived in before. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne gives us a look at the school’s newest housing complex.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified schools are back in session

California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Recruiting behavioral health workers

San Diego County has a new plan to recruit behavioral health workers. In other news, San Diego State University’s athletic director confirmed the department hired a rape survivor and victim’s advocate to speak to the football team after rape accusations surfaced. Plus, a new analysis gives us a look into what Greenland’s melting ice sheets could mean for San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
