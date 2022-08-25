ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Darrel Rhakeem Marrero, 27, 662 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, six counts - violation of protective order, three counts - disorderly conduct, three counts - third-degree assault. Hector Ayala, 32, 61 S Whitney St., Hartford, five counts - failure to register – sexual violence. Steven J. Rivas, 38,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for assault stemming from argument over TV volume

NEW BRITAIN – A city man has been given more than a decade in prison for assaulting a man during an argument over the TV volume. Kenneth Bozeman, 56, received a sentence of 15 and a half years in prison during a hearing Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. This prison term will be followed by four and a half years of special parole.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
NEWINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man with Prospect ties faces firearm, drug charges after search

PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was held on $1.5 million bond after local and state police executed several search warrants, seizing drugs and weapons from his residence, car and a home in Prospect. Horace Kelly, 26, was arraigned Aug. 25 in Waterbury Superior Court on multiple drug and firearms...
PROSPECT, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police ID man killed in crash

SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian killed in a car crash in Southington on Monday has been identified. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Austin Kowaleski, a resident of Laning Street. He was 38 years old. Police also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT

