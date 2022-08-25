Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Darrel Rhakeem Marrero, 27, 662 East St. Flr. 2, New Britain, six counts - violation of protective order, three counts - disorderly conduct, three counts - third-degree assault. Hector Ayala, 32, 61 S Whitney St., Hartford, five counts - failure to register – sexual violence. Steven J. Rivas, 38,...
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department. The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was […]
Fairfield Woman Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million
A Connection woman has admitted to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer. Fairfield County resident Carolina Guerreno, age 49, of the town of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at federal court in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain man sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for assault stemming from argument over TV volume
NEW BRITAIN – A city man has been given more than a decade in prison for assaulting a man during an argument over the TV volume. Kenneth Bozeman, 56, received a sentence of 15 and a half years in prison during a hearing Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. This prison term will be followed by four and a half years of special parole.
WTNH.com
New Britain man sentenced to prison after assaulting relative over TV volume: DCJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in New Britain was sentenced to prison for assault on a relative that stemmed from the television volume, the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. According to the DCJ, Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to prison for 15 and a half...
Connecticut woman pleas guilty to $1.5M embezzlement scheme
A 49-year-old Connecticut woman admitted to embezzling more than $1 million from her employer over the course of two years, authorities said Tuesday.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
mycitizensnews.com
Man with Prospect ties faces firearm, drug charges after search
PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was held on $1.5 million bond after local and state police executed several search warrants, seizing drugs and weapons from his residence, car and a home in Prospect. Horace Kelly, 26, was arraigned Aug. 25 in Waterbury Superior Court on multiple drug and firearms...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
New Britain Herald
Southington police ID man killed in crash
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian killed in a car crash in Southington on Monday has been identified. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Austin Kowaleski, a resident of Laning Street. He was 38 years old. Police also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked...
sheltonherald.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
New Details Emerge Into Allegations Of Unreported Abuse At Plymouth Elementary School
The arrest report for a Connecticut teacher accused of sexually abusing young female students reveals that as many as 13 victims had reported the teacher's alleged actions to the principal or other authorities for several years. News of the Litchfield County teacher's actions became public on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with...
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
