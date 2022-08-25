ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Berlin Redcoats football team returns 16 starters ahead of 2022 season

BERLIN – 2021 was a season of ups and downs for Berlin Redcoats football. Despite finishing with a 4-6 record, the Redcoats did outscore opponents by an average of 38 points in games they did win. Head coach Joe Aresimowicz noted that this year’s rendition of the team has been focused and has bought in behind their veteran leadership looking to right the ship in 2022.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

1999 baseball team to be honored at Plainville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

This is the third in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. The 1999 Plainville High School baseball team entered the season with question marks. It ended the campaign as Class M state champions and one of the most dominant squads in the illustrious history of the program. The Blue Devils compiled a record of 20-3 and added a league title to its state crown, taking sole possession of the Northwest Conference over Class L state champion Berlin and Class S semifinalist St. Paul. Led by the dynamic pitching duo of Nick Macellaro (6-1, 1.52 ERA) and Byron Treado (5-1, 2.55), the Blue Devils allowed just three runs in four games as they rolled through the state tournament.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy

SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Stephen J. Bruno

Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Frank Anthony Andriano

Frank Anthony Andriano, 84, a former longtime New Britain resident, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 peacefully alongside his family. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Anna (DePaulo) Andriano. Frank was a graduate of New Britain High School and was formerly employed for over 30 years at Fafnir Bearing Company. He was a devout member of St. Ann Church.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'We're happy to start another fantastic school year': Students return to New Britain schools for first day of classes

NEW BRITAIN – Students across the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) are officially back to school. Mayor Erin Stewart and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper stood alongside Vance Elementary School Principal Sarah Harris bright and early Wednesday morning, greeting students on their first day of school.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

78 local students heading to college with scholarships from Community Foundation

NEW BRITAIN – Seventy-eight local students are heading off to college this fall with scholarships from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain in-hand. The CFGNB recently awarded a total of $310,655 in scholarships to 78 students from New Britain, Berlin, Southington, Plainville, Newington and other communities. The Foundation...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Student Corner: The importance of attendance

School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools

NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Unique Bryanna Miranda, 19, 410 Farmington Ave. Apt. L3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Dazmen Raekwon Ortega, 23, 21 Derby St., New Britain, violation of protective order. Juan Jimenez, 18, 80 North St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library

PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open

BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
BERLIN, CT

