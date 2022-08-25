Read full article on original website
Berlin Redcoats football team returns 16 starters ahead of 2022 season
BERLIN – 2021 was a season of ups and downs for Berlin Redcoats football. Despite finishing with a 4-6 record, the Redcoats did outscore opponents by an average of 38 points in games they did win. Head coach Joe Aresimowicz noted that this year’s rendition of the team has been focused and has bought in behind their veteran leadership looking to right the ship in 2022.
1999 baseball team to be honored at Plainville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
This is the third in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. The 1999 Plainville High School baseball team entered the season with question marks. It ended the campaign as Class M state champions and one of the most dominant squads in the illustrious history of the program. The Blue Devils compiled a record of 20-3 and added a league title to its state crown, taking sole possession of the Northwest Conference over Class L state champion Berlin and Class S semifinalist St. Paul. Led by the dynamic pitching duo of Nick Macellaro (6-1, 1.52 ERA) and Byron Treado (5-1, 2.55), the Blue Devils allowed just three runs in four games as they rolled through the state tournament.
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
Stephen J. Bruno
Stephen J. Bruno, 75, departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sophie Bruno. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1946 in New Britain, one of two sons of the late Salvatore and Constance Bruno. He was a longtime resident of Plainville.
Frank Anthony Andriano
Frank Anthony Andriano, 84, a former longtime New Britain resident, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 peacefully alongside his family. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Anna (DePaulo) Andriano. Frank was a graduate of New Britain High School and was formerly employed for over 30 years at Fafnir Bearing Company. He was a devout member of St. Ann Church.
'We're happy to start another fantastic school year': Students return to New Britain schools for first day of classes
NEW BRITAIN – Students across the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) are officially back to school. Mayor Erin Stewart and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper stood alongside Vance Elementary School Principal Sarah Harris bright and early Wednesday morning, greeting students on their first day of school.
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
78 local students heading to college with scholarships from Community Foundation
NEW BRITAIN – Seventy-eight local students are heading off to college this fall with scholarships from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain in-hand. The CFGNB recently awarded a total of $310,655 in scholarships to 78 students from New Britain, Berlin, Southington, Plainville, Newington and other communities. The Foundation...
Student Corner: The importance of attendance
School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
Newington police blotter
Scottie Reyes, 25, 194 Flatbush Ave. # 3fl, Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane, il sell/mnf , 8oz. canbs 18>. Aug. 15. Berisha Shkurte, 33, 26 Buell St., New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Patrick John Griffin, 58, 106...
Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools
NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
New Britain police blotter
Unique Bryanna Miranda, 19, 410 Farmington Ave. Apt. L3, New Britain, violation of protective order. Dazmen Raekwon Ortega, 23, 21 Derby St., New Britain, violation of protective order. Juan Jimenez, 18, 80 North St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to...
Southington police blotter
John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library
PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting Powerful Tools for Caregivers course
NEW BRITAIN – On Sept. 22 the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain will be hosting the Powerful Tools for Caregivers course. The course is being led by Robin Tripp, who is an occupational therapist, and Allison Gallaher, who is a speech-language pathologist. Both clinicians are certified. The...
Bristol teen reported missing after not showing up to school, believed to possibly be at 'random hotel' in Southington with father
BRISTOL – A Bristol boy was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to school. Police said they believe the boy, identified as 13-year-old Ryleigh Henry, may be at a random hotel in Southington with his father, Roland Henry. A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Free symphony orchestra concert in New Britain to celebrate America and summertime
NEW BRITAIN – A celebration of America and summertime is happening this Friday night in Walnut Hill Park. The New Britain Symphony Orchestra (NBSO) will present “A Symphony Sampler” Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the park’s Darius Miller Band Shell. The concert is free and open to the public.
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open
BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
