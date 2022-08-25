Read full article on original website
'Big Brother' Icons Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina Talk 'Intense' 'Snake in the Grass' Experience
The worlds of Big Brother and Survivor are set to collide on USA's newest series, Snake in the Grass. For the Aug. 29 episode, Big Brother alumni Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina will compete alongside Survivor's Stephenie Kendrick and Cirie Fields. In advance of the episode, PopCulture.com got the chance to chat with both Rachel and Janelle, during which they shed some insight into how their Snake in the Grass "treasure hunt" turned into an adventure to remember.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Charlbi Dean, Model and The CW Actress, Dead at 32
Charlbi Dean, a South African model and actress on the cusp of stardom thanks to her role in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner Triangle of Sadness, died Monday. She was 32. Dean also starred as the assassin Syonide on The CW's DC Comics series Black Lightning. Dean died in New...
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey
If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship.
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Lands Massive Fish During Latest Outing, But Not Everybody Is Happy
Connor Cruise's latest catch might be his biggest yet and is sure to delight supporters and infuriate haters. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a contrasting selection of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes. The...
Missing Reality TV Star Anastasia Kochervey's Body Discovered in River
Russian reality television star Anastasia Kochervey was reportedly found dead in a St. Petersburg river several weeks after she was reported missing. She was 28. Her body was discovered on Aug. 13, but it was not until Wednesday that police said they believed it was Kochervey's and informed her family.
'80s and '90s Pop Singer Margaret Urlich Dead at 57
Margaret Ulrich, the New Zealand-born pop star behind the 1989 hit "Escaping," has died. She was 57. Ulrich died on Aug. 22 following a battle with cancer. She had a string of hits in New Zealand and Australia through the mid-1990s. Ulrich's family said she died at her home in...
'House Party' Reboot Not Canceled, Heading to Theaters Instead of HBO Max
New Line Cinema's House Party was initially set to air on HBO Max. Deadline now reports that the LeBron James-Maverick Carter-produced reboot will instead open in theaters on Dec. 9 this year. The screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. It comes more than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise). It's expected to be a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Praises Group as 'Best Act of the Series' But Fans Disagree
The America's Got Talent judges might have been blown away by AI musicians Metaphysic after their performance Tuesday, but viewers didn't necessarily agree with their glowing reviews. Chris Ume and Tom Graham of Metaphysic upped the ante from their jaw-dropping auditions while coming into the semi-finals, bringing out AI versions of Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, and Howie Mandel to sing their own rendition of "Nessun Dorma" on screen.
Nikki Bella and 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Get Married in Paris
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married. The WWE Hall of Famer and Total Bellas star announced on Instagram she and the Dancing with the Stars alum tied the knot in Paris. In the Instagram post, Bella shared two pictures, one of their wedding rings and another of the couple posing in front of the Eifel Tower.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
'The Goldbergs' Reportedly Make a Decision on Jeff Garlin's Original Character
The Goldbergs producers have reportedly made a decision on Jeff Garlin's original character, following the actor's previous exit from the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Garlin's Murray Goldberg — the family patriarch — will be killed off at the beginning of the new season. The news was revealed by showrunner Alex Barnow in a new interview with the outlet.
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Takes 'Reboot' Turn After Major Character's Death
As The Goldbergs enters a rare 10th season for a sitcom in September, the hit ABC will experience a soft "reboot," picking up after the death of Jeff Garlin's Murray. Garlin left the series in December 2021 following an investigation into his on-set behavior, and producers used a combination of CGI, stand-ins, and outtakes to include Murray in the second half of Season 9. By the time Season 10 begins though, Murray is dead.
‘Passengers’ Has a ‘Very Compellingly Accurate Scene’ Showing What a Pool Could Look Like in Space
A former astronaut confirmed the iconic pool scene in 'Passengers' is accurate.
JoJo Siwa Recalls Justin Bieber Telling Her To ‘Burn’ The Customized BMW She Got for Christmas
As her own star rises, JoJo Siwa, 18, hasn’t been holding back on sharing her negative celebrity experiences. Weeks after igniting a feud with Candace Cameron Bure over a past incident, the pop star and YouTuber took to TikTok again to unearth a 2018 comment from Justin Bieber over her first car! In an August 26 video clip, now viewed over 12 million times, JoJo rocked a Smurf’s hoodie as she looked back on the social media exchange. The message ‘POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…’ was superimposed over the video, which showed a 15-year-old, long-haired JoJo celebrating her wildly colorful new BMW convertible via Instagram. Justin’s comment on the vehicle with her face airbrushed on it, circled in red, said simply, “burn it.”
