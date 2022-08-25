ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Company Partners to Bring Health Insurance to Small Businesses in Chester County

 6 days ago

Image via iStock.

Cigna and Oscar Health have joined forces to bring their health insurance product Cigna+Oscar to small business owners in Chester County and the rest of the Philadelphia region, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal

The product is expected to become available to businesses with between one and fifty employees on Jan.1, pending regulatory approval. 

The small business health coverage is insured by Cigna and administered by Oscar Health. The plan will offer small business owners access to Cigna’s national network with over 1 million doctors and care providers and more than 17,000 hospitals and other facilities for clinical care. 

Additional features will include teams for personalized care, apps to locate and access care providers and handle prescriptions, and access to mental health resources. 

Read more about Cigna+Oscar in the Philadelphia Business Journal

