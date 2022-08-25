Paramount Television Studios Hires Kim Rozenfeld as Senior VP of Current Television

Paramount Television Studios has named Kim Rozenfeld as its new senior vice president of current television, the studio announced Thursday. In his latest role, Rozenfeld will oversee scripted projects for the television studio and for Paramount+. He will report to Cheryl Bosnak, executive vice president and head of current for Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+.

“I am delighted to welcome Kim to the Paramount Television Studios and the Paramount+ teams,” Bosnak said in a statement. “Kim brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, and he has a deep understanding of television in all its forms today. We are excited to have him across multiple projects.”

Before joining Paramount Television Studios, Rozenfeld was president of Half Full Studios, where he developed scripted and nonfiction series such as the Apple TV docuseries “Home.” He also created “Watch the Sound” with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Mark Ronson.

In addition, Rozenfeld was the former head of nonfiction development and head of current programming for Apple TV Plus. Under this position, he managed several scripted and nonfiction series along with all the “Oprah” content on the streaming platform.

Prior to Apple, Rozenfeld worked for Sony Pictures Television as its executive vice president of scripted programs. His responsibilities included overseeing the studios’ scripted comedy and drama series including “Better Call Saul,” “The Blacklist” and “Outlander.”

Rozenfeld also worked for VH1 and Columbia/Tri-Star Television under various high level positions. He was a producer at ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox TV, with credits including “American High,” “Huge” and “Two Guys and a Girl.”