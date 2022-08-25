Meghan Markle's new podcast toppled Joe Rogan's long-held No. 1 spot on Spotify

Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" took over Joe Rogan's long-held No. 1 spot on Spotify's podcast charts. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation ; Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meghan Markle launched a new Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," exploring labels that hold women back.

The first episode aired on Tuesday and featured an interview with Serena Williams .

Markle's podcast is now No. 1 on Spotify, taking the top spot from "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Meghan Markle's new podcast "Archetypes" toppled Joe Rogan's long-held No. 1 spot on Spotify's US podcast charts . "Archetypes" was also No. 1 in Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

In the podcast series, the Duchess of Sussex plans to speak to women who conquered different tropes , according to a press release sent to Insider. During the first episode, which aired on Tuesday, Markle spoke to Serena Williams about gender and ambition, Williams' step back from professional tennis , and struggling to carry out royal engagements after Archie's nursery caught fire during a royal tour of South Africa .

Rogan has steadily held on to Spotify's top spot since the streaming service paid $200 million for the exclusive rights to "The Joe Rogan Experience" in May 2020. The controversial host became a flashpoint in debates around free speech and misinformation in January when he promoted the horse drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure, interviewed a doctor who claimed without evidence that Americans were "hypnotized" into wearing masks , and advised young, healthy people that they don't need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other podcasts that have temporarily dethroned Rogan include "Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs" in September 2021 and "Batman Unburied" in May.