ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe.

It was the first positive coronavirus test for the 62-year-old Democratic governor and former congresswoman. Lujan Grisham says she has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including two booster shots.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms,” she said in a statement. “Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid.”

The governor last tested negative for COVID-19 on Aug. 24. People in close recent contact with the governor were notified.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sacket says the governor traveled to Colorado on Monday and Tuesday for campaign-related activities.

Lujan Grisham is vying for a second term in the November election against Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti, a former television meteorologist.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Source New Mexico

New Mexico governor and thousands of New Mexicans have COVID

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday morning tested positive for COVID-19. The New Mexico chapter of the survivors’ group Marked by COVID the next day wished Lujan Grisham a speedy recovery and said her infection “underscores the uncontrolled high community spread of the virus in New Mexico and the fact that no one is safe from this potentially deadly and disabling disease.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom Handy

New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP

The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
EL PASO, TX
errorsofenchantment.com

What preliminary polls seem to say…a majority of New Mexicans are okay with failure

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” (New Mexico voters apparently) The source of this quote is often said to be Albert Einstein, but if newly-released polls for New Mexico Gov. and other statewide offices are to be believed, New Mexico voters seem to think that the party that has dominated New Mexico politics since 1929 (the Democrats) is doing a fabulous job.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Health
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
HOMELESS
KRQE News 13

New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot required at least three votes of the four-member board. The Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, which gathered signatures to get the measure on the ballot, is expected to appeal to the Democratic-leaning Michigan Supreme Court in the coming days. Abortion rights have become a powerful motivator for voters since...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Governor#Democratic#Republican
KRQE News 13

Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

New Mexico Companies Will Benefit from the New Law

The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean energy. "The new Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16, authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean-energy technologies across the board. That includes everything from wind and solar development to deployment of new energy storage technologies, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings." —Kevin Robinson-Avila.
The Associated Press

Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn’t qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure’s supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. The proposed amendment to the state constitution would, among other changes, require nine days of in-person early voting and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement and allow voters to join a permanent list...
LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Abortion returns spotlight to obscure Mich. board

A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative asking voters whether abortion rights should be enshrined in the state’s constitution and another to expand voting in the state. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on party lines on both initiatives Wednesday. Abortion rights supporters have already said they will ask the state Supreme Court to intervene to place the measure on the November ballot. The organization backing the voting measure is expected do the same. The board last came under national scrutiny in November 2020 when then-President Donald Trump and his supporters tried to convince Republican members not to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state. One GOP member abstained, but the other joined Democrats in voting to certify.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General office. “This office would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to claims that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” said Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s administrator and top elections official in Wisconsin. The commission has been at the heart of many complaints lodged by Trump, Republican lawmakers and others related to guidance it gave local election officials for the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal even though the commission issued guidance allowing them, and there are ongoing legal fights over who can legally return an absentee ballot and whether election clerks can fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” The quickly adopted law, however, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kyma.com

Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18

Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy