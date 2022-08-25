ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Child Ready for a Cellphone? New Tool Aims to Help Parents Like West Chester Mom Determine That

Image via iStock.

A new program from the American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T aims to help parents like West Chester’s Lezlie Cox determine if their children are ready for a cellphone, writes Stephanie Stahl for CBS Philadelphia

Cox has been uncertain about getting her 11-year-old son Bennett a phone. 

“I’m a little nervous with social media, cyberbullying, things like that,” she said. “But he’s in a lot of sports and over friend’s houses. It might be easier for him to make plans if he had one.” 

The new tool asks parents several questions, including if a child keeps track of their things and if their judgment can be trusted. It also allows parents to build a customized media plan for the entire family. 

Read more about the tool at CBS Philadelphia

