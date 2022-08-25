ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County

Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance

For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

With ad coming to Journal Square, Times Square billboards, NJ hip-hop artist’s radio show is making waves

Joseph Arzuaga is entering fall with a lot to look up at. On Sept. 3, the Jersey City-raised resident of Bayonne and his team will be on 45th and Broadway in Manhattan unveiling the digital billboard for Club Joe’s, the radio show he does on Amazon’s live radio app, AMP. Paper billboards advertising the show are also coming to Journal Square and downtown.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
Bayonne, NJ
Society
Jersey City, NJ
Society
City
Bayonne, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Entertainment
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Society
NJ.com

Fine Arts: ‘Reemergence’ explores the effect of COVID-19 on N.J.’s visual artists and craftspeople

Each year the State Arts Council presents the New Jersey Arts Annual. Working in partnership with major New Jersey museums, the exhibition alternates between host institutions. This year the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton is home to “Reemergence,” an exhibition exploring the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on New Jersey’s visual artists and craftspeople.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Da'vine Joy Randolph
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Maurizio Gucci
NJ.com

Mayor Fulop tours WorkSocial HQ; Hoboken gets funding for electric garbage truck and Hop shuttle | Business Notes

Earlier this month, WorkSocial, a female and minority-owned coworking space with locations in New Jersey and New York that offers private, shared and virtual offices and flexible solutions that match the individual needs of entrepreneurs and businesses, welcomed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop to its headquarters at 111 Town Square Place, 12th Floor, for a tour of its new expansion space.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Reading#Liberty State Park#Upcoming#Redeemer Lutheran Church#Bookbag Giveaway#Warner#Ukranian#Ukrainian Independence
NJ.com

Reeves-Reed Arboretum puts the ‘pub’ in public garden with festive events this fall

Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be featuring its Put the ‘PUB’ in Public Garden fundraisers again this fall. These social events, for ages 21 and older, will feature food and libations all while helping raise funds for the 13.5-acre historic property and environmental education center. The arboretum in the suburb of Summit features historic and contemporary botanical gardens and six acres of woodland forest with walking trails. Its grounds are free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident

A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NJ.com

Voorhees STARS volunteer at America’s Grow-A-Row

On Aug. 29, the Voorhees STARS softball travel teams volunteered at America’s Grow-A-Row Farm in Pittstown. The teenagers traded in their softball gloves for gardening gloves and baskets to harvest zucchini and cucumbers from the fields. On that day, volunteers at the farm picked more than 4,200 pounds of...
PITTSTOWN, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy