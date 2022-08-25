For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO