Live music, Labor Day, and more this week in Hudson County
Vaccinations no longer required at Dorian’s Red Hand. Live stand-up comedy at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Jersey City continues on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Laugh Tour and vaccinations are no longer required to enter. The Laugh Tour, hosted by Rich Kiamco, features comedians that have performed on...
Final Concerts on the Hudson to feature Jersey City mainstay, Nimbus Dance
For the final Summer Concerts on the Hudson, Bruce Sherman is bringing in Jersey City’s own Nimbus Dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has a repertoire of over 30 works and performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region for around 16,000 people annually. Nimbus opened the Nimbus Arts Center in September, 2020, a 15,000 sq. ft. center with theater, gallery, and studio spaces that is the largest dance-based arts center in the State of New Jersey.
With ad coming to Journal Square, Times Square billboards, NJ hip-hop artist’s radio show is making waves
Joseph Arzuaga is entering fall with a lot to look up at. On Sept. 3, the Jersey City-raised resident of Bayonne and his team will be on 45th and Broadway in Manhattan unveiling the digital billboard for Club Joe’s, the radio show he does on Amazon’s live radio app, AMP. Paper billboards advertising the show are also coming to Journal Square and downtown.
Hudson County’s tribute to Sept. 11 victims to be unveiled on 21st anniversary
With large machines and little fanfare, a group of workers are cutting up and clearing out a small plot on Boulevard East, across the street from James J. Braddock North Hudson Park in North Bergen. It’s appropriate that the small space at 79th Street has a grand view of the...
Kushners look behind Loew’s theater for next Journal Square skyscrapers
London? Vegas? Los Angeles? No thanks, the Kushners say. We prefer Journal Square. The New Jersey real-estate mogul family is continuing to lay out transformative plans to reshape the Jersey City neighborhood with skyscrapers. This time, and for the first time ever, the skyscraping is headed to the western side...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Fine Arts: ‘Reemergence’ explores the effect of COVID-19 on N.J.’s visual artists and craftspeople
Each year the State Arts Council presents the New Jersey Arts Annual. Working in partnership with major New Jersey museums, the exhibition alternates between host institutions. This year the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton is home to “Reemergence,” an exhibition exploring the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on New Jersey’s visual artists and craftspeople.
96 years of Italian tradition continues with Hoboken Italian Festival
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival is returning for four days of food, music, and fun from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 11, which includes the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs. The celebration of the Madonna Dei Martiri is traditionally held on Sept....
Mayor Fulop tours WorkSocial HQ; Hoboken gets funding for electric garbage truck and Hop shuttle | Business Notes
Earlier this month, WorkSocial, a female and minority-owned coworking space with locations in New Jersey and New York that offers private, shared and virtual offices and flexible solutions that match the individual needs of entrepreneurs and businesses, welcomed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop to its headquarters at 111 Town Square Place, 12th Floor, for a tour of its new expansion space.
JJ is bullying Amy DeGise; LSP rec plan would be great for Jersey City athletes; Bayonne wrong to limit cannabis sales to periphery | Letters
I have been a loyal subscriber to The Jersey Journal for 60 years. My delivery person, Jose, is the best in the business. Rain, sleet or snow, I can always find the paper on my porch.
Lambertville Historical Society Autumn House Tour set for Oct. 23
The Lambertville Historical Society will host its 39th Autumn House Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23. Five homes will be featured in this year’s tour. The homes range in style from Queen Anne and Federal, to a stone Tuscan Revival and a 19th Century Vernacular with Italianate influences. In addition...
Mayor Fulop, show Amy DeGise the door | Jersey Journal editorial
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wait-and-see stance on whether running mate Amy DeGise should step down from the City Council smacks of politics at a time when power plays should be set aside for the good of the city. By dragging his feet, what Fulop is really saying is...
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
Reeves-Reed Arboretum puts the ‘pub’ in public garden with festive events this fall
Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be featuring its Put the ‘PUB’ in Public Garden fundraisers again this fall. These social events, for ages 21 and older, will feature food and libations all while helping raise funds for the 13.5-acre historic property and environmental education center. The arboretum in the suburb of Summit features historic and contemporary botanical gardens and six acres of woodland forest with walking trails. Its grounds are free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Black babies are less likely to be breastfed and it comes back to racism in healthcare | Calavia-Robertson
When Plainfield resident Kia Gentles gave birth to her son nearly nine years ago, the Black mother of three decided to do something she hadn’t seen any of the other women in her family do: breastfeed. “My mom didn’t breastfeed. My sisters didn’t, my aunts didn’t, I don’t think...
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident
A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
Voorhees STARS volunteer at America’s Grow-A-Row
On Aug. 29, the Voorhees STARS softball travel teams volunteered at America’s Grow-A-Row Farm in Pittstown. The teenagers traded in their softball gloves for gardening gloves and baskets to harvest zucchini and cucumbers from the fields. On that day, volunteers at the farm picked more than 4,200 pounds of...
Electric Zoo Festival 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets to see Diplo, DJ Snake and Shaq
New York City is about to turn up on Labor Day weekend. From Sept. 2-4, the annual Electric Zoo Festival will swing into Randall’s Island with some of the biggest names in EDM. A few of the acts on the expansive bill include Diplo, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Carl...
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after 2018 acquittal admits to 2019 fatal shooting
A Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after being acquitted of a 2010 murder has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Anthony Shuler, 31, admitted Thursday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death...
