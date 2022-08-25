Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked
Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Back 4 Blood – “Children of the Worm” Launch Trailer
Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
Review Roundup For The Last Of Us PS5 Remake
The PlayStation 5 remake of Naughty Dog's acclaimed and beloved The Last of Us releases this week, and ahead of launch, reviews for the re-release have begun to appear online. The Last of Us Part I benefits from overhauled lighting, new textures, and smoother animations, just to name a few of the improvements provided by the power of the PS5. Additionally, aiming is now more responsive, weapons feel heavier, and Joel moves a little more nimbly. What's more, enemy AI is improved.
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Draw Rider Remake
Draw Rider Remake
New Assassin's Creed Game Called Mirage, Coming Spring 2023, Takes Series Back To Roots - Report
Ahead of Ubisoft's big Assassin's Creed event in September, new details about a new game in the series have emerged, though all of this is a rumor for now and nothing is confirmed. A YouTuber, j0nathan, reported that a new Assassin's Creed game called Assassin's Creed Mirage is on the...
Fortnite Unvaulted Weapons: Where To Find Shield Bubbles, Shadow Bombs, And More
The Shadow of Phantasm Week is underway in Fortnite, and while there are some new quests to knock out, the most notable part of the week is a variety of unvaulted items. These additions join the recently-added Dragon Ball Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items to ensure there is plenty of chaos to go around on the island for the next seven days. Let's take a look at every item that has been unvaulted for this event and how you can get your hands on each of them.
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus might be headed to MultiVersus. The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.
Check Our These Huge New Xbox Store Sales
The Xbox Store currently has three major sales running, spanning dozens of games and DLC packs with discounts up to 75% off or more. Each of the sales cover a specific company or category, including open world games, games optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and titles from the publisher Paradox.
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Sony Acquires A Bigger Stake In Elden Ring Developer From Software
Sony's and Tencent's latest acquisition is a bigger slice of From Software, the studio behind hit games such as Dark Souls and Elden Ring. The two companies will collectively own 30% of the developer, while its parent company Kadokawa Corporation will still remain the majority shareholder. Sony will increase its...
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original. Naughty Dog brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
Midnight Report
Midnight Report
Facebook Gaming App Will Shut Down Soon
The Facebook Gaming app on iOS and Android devices will be shutting down on October 28. However, that doesn't mean the Facebook Gaming feature is going offline. It will still be available for users, but now only in the Facebook app's Gaming section. Facebook Gaming tried to become a Twitch...
Dream Hacker
Dream Hacker
The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
In this scene we see the heartbreaking opening to The Last of Us Part 1. It can be difficult to watch so that keep that in mind. The game opens in Austin, Texas on Joel's birthday. He gets home to his daughter Sarah who stayed up waiting for him. Quickly things go south and Joel's neighbors break in. From there, Tommy, Joel, and Sarah hop in a car and try to escape the city. This is set to fidelity mode meaning it favors resolution of framerate, and was captured in 4K. The Last of Us Part I is available for PS5 on September 2nd.
