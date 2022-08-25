The Shadow of Phantasm Week is underway in Fortnite, and while there are some new quests to knock out, the most notable part of the week is a variety of unvaulted items. These additions join the recently-added Dragon Ball Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items to ensure there is plenty of chaos to go around on the island for the next seven days. Let's take a look at every item that has been unvaulted for this event and how you can get your hands on each of them.

