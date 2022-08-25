ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in travelers for July

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTueY_0hVDaCpe00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) was excited to have a busy July with more travelers flying in and out of COS.

COS received a total of 202,851 passengers traveling in and out of the airport for the month of July. Half of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS resulting in 101,756 aircraft boardings, according to COS.

“It’s been a busy summer and whether it’s people visiting Colorado Springs or locals traveling outbound, it’s exciting to see more and more people choosing to fly COS for all of their traveling needs,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

The five major carriers out of COS (American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, and United) saw full planes for the month of July boasting an 81.3 percent load factor. In July, airlines had 125,168 total seats out of COS, a 29 percent increase compared to July 2019.

Summer travel is coming to a close, indicating the beginning of the fall travel season. September through early November tends to be a slower travel season, which results in smaller crowds, lower fares, and more flexibility with booking.

Summer Spotlight (nonstop routes):

  • American Airlines (Dallas/Ft. Worth)
    • 5 daily nonstops with 1-stop connecting service across the U.S. and worldwide.
  • Delta Air Lines (Salt Lake City)
    • 3 daily nonstops with easy access to the west coast.
    • Delta nonstop service to Salt Lake City will upgrade to an E175 aircraft, which offers First Class, Delta Comfort and Economy seats (effective October 6).
  • Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas and Phoenix)
    • Nonstop, low fare service.
  • Southwest Airlines (Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix)
    • Nonstop to Denver (DEN) with easy connections coast-to-coast.
    • Adding seasonal service to Houston (HOU) , San Antonio and San Diego during peak days in November, December, and January.
  • United Airlines (Denver, Houston (IAH), Los Angeles, Chicago (ORD))
    • United serves 4 nonstop destinations with easy connections coast-to-coast and worldwide.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Drake Power Plant to officially shut down Sept. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a major milestone on the path to decommissioning the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant, all electric generation inside the plant will be permanently shut down as of Thursday, September 1. The decision to decommission the plant and move toward a more sustainable future was made in 2020 with Springs Utilities’ Sustainable […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs first to get faster internet speeds

COLORADO SPRINGS — Comcast announced that Colorado Springs is the first community in the state to have increased internet speeds throughout most of the city. The company introduced faster download speeds of up to 2 Gbps over already existing connections as well as faster upload speeds that are ten times quicker than current levels, according […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

A full weekend of activities for Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — A free and family-friendly event is set to take flight over Labor Day weekend, and will bring more than 75 hot air balloons to the Pikes Peak Region. The 46th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, is set to begin on Saturday, September 3 and will continue through Monday, September 5. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Polka Dot Powerhouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — Women looking to build business and community connections are encouraged to attend Polka Dot Powerhouse’s open house next week. Melissa Snow, Managing Director of the Colorado Springs Chapter says Polka Dot Powerhouse is a networking group for women who want to build connections that turn into friendships. The local chapter is hosting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Two” cute: record number of twins at Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — You’re not seeing double, you’re seeing twins. Seven sets of twins, to be exact! The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs have had their hands full with a record high of seven sets of twins at one time! Check out these precious pairs sent […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Phillips
KXRM

Pediatric experts to discuss youth mental health in virtual town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — A state of emergency for youth mental health was declared in 2021 by Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), and “the urgency of that crisis continues.” September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Children’s Colorado will be hosting a Virtual Mental Health Town Hall on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Department of Public […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Springs Airport#Economy#Delta Air Lines#Frontier Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cos#Frontier Southwest
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
OutThere Colorado

Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction

Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
KXRM

Shooting near Memorial Park skate park, one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting near the skate park at Memorial Park on Tuesday. The Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue. Police said possibly five suspects drove […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy