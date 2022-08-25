ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

Fast and Furious 10 protested in LA due to copycat street racing

After extensive filming in Rome, Italy, Fast X, the tenth instalment in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, is set to return to Angelino Heights, LA, for further principal photography on the action movie. Angelino Heights has been a big part of Fast and Furious since the first thriller movie...
How to watch Samaritan – Can you stream the new Sly Stallone movie?

Do you want to know how to watch Samaritan? Sylvester Stallone is back and kicking ass in a new action movie, and we’ve got all the information you need to work out how to catch Samaritan, whether that be on the small screen via a streaming service, or in your local cinema.
John Carpenter hints at more Halloween movies, depends on the money

There could be more Halloween movies in the future hints John Carpenter, the creator of the horror movie franchise, but it all depends on money. The legendary filmmaker suggested that the upcoming Halloween Ends release date may not actually be the end of the line for the slasher saga after all.
James Gunn explains the “long list” of actors he’ll never work with

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has explained there is a list of actors he would never work with because of their temperament and behaviours on set. The MCU filmmaker didn’t reveal who is on his list, but gave plenty of reasons as to why an actor might find themselves on there.
Clint Eastwood was once fired for “having a big Adam’s Apple”

There’s nothing fun about being fired, but Clint Eastwood was once reportedly let go from an acting job for the most absurd reason. According to Burt Reynolds, in his memoir But Enough About Me, Eastwood was fired for having a big Adam’s Apple. “Clint Eastwood and I were...
Warner Bros deleted Batgirl movie footage from server, director says

The entertainment industry was rocked by the news that Warner Bros had cancelled the Batgirl movie earlier this month, despite reports the film cost $90 million to make and was pretty much ready to go. Now, it has emerged that the studio may have actually deleted the footage from the upcoming action movie from its servers.
Army of Thieves star wants to be in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead 2

Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel has recently headlined her first film – the horror movie The Invitation. She also recently popped up in another new franchise – Army of Thieves, which was a spin-off from Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead (released in the same year). But she isn’t sure if her character Gwen will be featuring in any future entries in that series.
Fast X star discusses Ramsey’s growth in upcoming movie

Nathalie Emmanuel, one of the many stars in the upcoming Fast and Furious sequel Fast X, has hinted at some significant growth for her character Ramsey. Emmanuel joined the Fast and Furious cast as the hacktivist Ramsey back in 2015, in Furious 7. Since then, she has appeared in two further Fast and Furious movies, and her appearance in Fast X will mark the fourth time she has appeared in the long-running thriller movie series.
Pooh goes on a killing spree in Winnie the Pooh horror movie trailer

Winnie the Pooh isn’t looking for honey any more, now he’s out for blood. That’s not the tagline for new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it should be. Anyway, the first trailer for the bloody monster movie features Pooh and Piglet absolutely tearing through some unsuspecting teens.
Sylvester Stallone brings superheroes to the real world in Samaritan

Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is back on our screens with his new film Samaritan, and the action movie star is kicking ass and taking names just as you’d expect. Samaritan manages to put its own spin on the superhero movie genre with its focus firmly on the concepts of social responsibility and the human behind the superhuman, and we’ve got an insight from the cast as to how this worked on screen.
Ant-Man 3 director compares Marvel villain to Marlon Brando

While we wait for the Ant-Man 3 release date next year, director Peyton Reed is talking up the upcoming Marvel movie. In particular, he has some big words to share about Jonathan Majors, who plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in the action movie. Chatting to the New York Times,...
James Gunn hints at Yondu influence on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

As the release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 edges closer, James Gunn has explained how Yondu’s presence will be felt in the superhero movie sequel despite his death. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow on from the first two instalments in the series, and is expected to act as the conclusion to the story of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Charlbi Dean’s Brother Recalls ‘Extremely Loving’ Actress, Shoots Down ‘Ridiculous’ Antivax Theory

The sudden death of 32-year-old Triangle of Sadness actress Charlbi Dean on Monday triggered a flood of shock, sadness, heartfelt condolences — and some absurd medical claims that her brother disputed Wednesday in an interview with Rolling Stone. Speaking by phone from Cape Town, South Africa, Alex Jacobs says Dean was an incredible person on the cusp of her breakout moment The actress’ death at a New York hospital this week has stunned everyone who knew her. So many questions still need answers, but one thing he feels sure about is that the flurry of online comments claiming Dean’s death...
The Matrix inspired Man of Steel’s epic final fight

Has the concluding fight between Superman and General Zod in Man of Steel ever seemed familiar? That’s probably because it was inspired by none other than science fiction movie classic The Matrix (or, to be more precise, The Matrix Revolutions). Director and storyboard artist Jay Oliva confirmed the fact, when imagery from The Matrix was compared with stills from Man of Steel online.
Nicolas Cage and Ari Aster to team up for A24 comedy movie

Ari Aster has made a name for himself directing ‘messed up’ horror movies Hereditary (starring Toni Collette) and Midsommar (starring Florence Pugh) for A24. His next movie, set for release in 2023, is Disappointment Blvd. starring Joaquin Phoenix. Aster also has his next project as producer lined up – a comedy movie called Dream Scenario. And Nicolas Cage has just climbed aboard the Aster train.
The best Marvel villains – from Wilson Fisk to Magneto

Who are the best Marvel villains? While heroes might have the spotlight in the MCU and its precursors, great baddies are often more memorable. In fact, the best superhero movies and TV series would be significantly lesser if it weren’t for the nuanced antagonists that give our protagonists a strong foil.
Rian Johnson says The Last Jedi abuse got “boring after a while”

Since The Last Jedi, the best Star Wars movie, hit theatres in 2017, director Rian Johnson has endured some hefty harassment on social media. You’d think all the negative comments and constant targeted abuse would wear him down, but instead the science fiction movie filmmaker wasn’t really fazed.
House of the Dragon actors never interacted on set, and here’s why

The new Game of Thrones spin-off TV series House of the Dragon is taking the world by storm, with fans of the original show loving the return to Westeros. We’re currently two episodes in, and we’re set to meet older versions of both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower soon, but apparently the actors playing the different versions of the Game of Thrones characters didn’t even interact on set.
