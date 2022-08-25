Johnny Langan swears that, on his end, there will be nothing different about Saturday’s season opener. Sure, the Rutgers tight end is headed back to where his college career began, his Scarlet Knights traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College. And yes, the former Eagle admits that walking into Alumni Stadium and facing off against old teammates will be “somewhat of a surreal feeling.” But that is as far as he’ll go in acknowledging the connection.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO