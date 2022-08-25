ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis preview, 2022

Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
TRENTON, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Sports
City
Red Bank, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?

Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

How Johnny Langan, Rutgers’ other Boston College transfers are treating their return to Chestnut Hill

Johnny Langan swears that, on his end, there will be nothing different about Saturday’s season opener. Sure, the Rutgers tight end is headed back to where his college career began, his Scarlet Knights traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College. And yes, the former Eagle admits that walking into Alumni Stadium and facing off against old teammates will be “somewhat of a surreal feeling.” But that is as far as he’ll go in acknowledging the connection.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

The Punting Picasso

I have come to Piscataway looking to solve one of the biggest mysteries that I have encountered in a quarter century covering Rutgers football, and the only man who can provide the answers isn’t sure he is ready to give away his secrets. And if he does decide to...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

North Hunterdon-Voorhees District celebrates AP Capstone Diploma recipients

In the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District, six students have earned the AP Capstone Diploma during the 2021-22 school year. The AP Capstone Diploma program “helps students develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills.”. The six students who earned the AP Capstone Diploma are: Joanna Grimsdall...
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

What channel is Serena Williams on today? | Time, TV, channel for second round match vs. Anett Kontaveit at U.S. Open

Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (8/31/22) with the second round of the competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

There’s a lot of excitement for the fast approaching postseason, but let’s take a moment to look at next year. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Yankees play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Flor. You can view...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Voorhees STARS volunteer at America’s Grow-A-Row

On Aug. 29, the Voorhees STARS softball travel teams volunteered at America’s Grow-A-Row Farm in Pittstown. The teenagers traded in their softball gloves for gardening gloves and baskets to harvest zucchini and cucumbers from the fields. On that day, volunteers at the farm picked more than 4,200 pounds of...
PITTSTOWN, NY
NJ.com

New alumni rep named to RVCC Board of Trustees

Preston Clawson of Califon has been selected as the new Alumni Representative to the Raritan Valley Community College Board of Trustees. Clawson graduated from the college in May with degrees in both computer science and mathematics. While at RVCC, he was a member of the Student Government Association, serving as...
CALIFON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

