Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Related
Goodbye to summer, hello to LIVE & FREE HS football video: 3 games on tap this week
Don’t think of this upcoming long weekend as your last hoorah for summer. Consider it the early cheers for a New Jersey high school football season that reveals its full glory over a four-day stretch beginning on Thursday. Sure, the season actually got underway last week, but that was...
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Times of Trenton girls tennis preview, 2022
Last fall, Princeton Day competed as an NJSIAA member for the first time. It found immediate success as it took home the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament championship. The Panthers finished 8-6 overall a year after going a perfect 11-0 in 2020. Princeton Day started out the year 2-1, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field Hockey Preview: 22 captivating storylines to follow in ‘22
Oak Knoll Field Hockey defeats Camden Catholic 4-1 to win the State Non-Public Championship on 11/13/2021 22 STORYLINES TO WATCH IN 2022. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Former Steinert ace & Cubs farmhand James Pugliese new Hightstown baseball coach
After an 11-year minor league sojourn that took him from Idaho to Nebraska with stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach in between, James Pugliese has returned to the Colonial Valley Conference as the new head coach at Hightstown High School. The former Steinert High pitcher was approved...
Burlington County Scholastic League girls soccer midfielders to watch in 2022
The middle of the field is where momentum swings and there are some stars coming back this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top midfielders who return in the Burlington County Scholastic League.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?
Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garden State Grapple matchups announced. Who will Rutgers wrestling face?
It’s called the Garden State Grapple but consider it the Big Ten vs. EIWA challenge. As part of the showcase event, Rutgers will wrestle two duals, first against the University of Pennsylvania followed by a match against Drexel. They’re the first of three non-conference matches, which have been revealed for Rutgers.
How Johnny Langan, Rutgers’ other Boston College transfers are treating their return to Chestnut Hill
Johnny Langan swears that, on his end, there will be nothing different about Saturday’s season opener. Sure, the Rutgers tight end is headed back to where his college career began, his Scarlet Knights traveling to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College. And yes, the former Eagle admits that walking into Alumni Stadium and facing off against old teammates will be “somewhat of a surreal feeling.” But that is as far as he’ll go in acknowledging the connection.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
The Punting Picasso
I have come to Piscataway looking to solve one of the biggest mysteries that I have encountered in a quarter century covering Rutgers football, and the only man who can provide the answers isn’t sure he is ready to give away his secrets. And if he does decide to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For Greg Schiano, Rutgers’ season opener vs. Boston College is F.A.M.I.L.Y. affair
Whenever Greg Schiano looks across the field at Alumni Stadium during Rutgers’ season opener against Boston College on Saturday, he will be confronted by a feeling of nostalgia from his past in Piscataway. Leading the former conference rival, one Schiano has never been able to beat, will be a...
North Hunterdon-Voorhees District celebrates AP Capstone Diploma recipients
In the North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School District, six students have earned the AP Capstone Diploma during the 2021-22 school year. The AP Capstone Diploma program “helps students develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills.”. The six students who earned the AP Capstone Diploma are: Joanna Grimsdall...
What channel is Serena Williams on today? | Time, TV, channel for second round match vs. Anett Kontaveit at U.S. Open
Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (8/31/22) with the second round of the competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Yankees release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
There’s a lot of excitement for the fast approaching postseason, but let’s take a moment to look at next year. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Yankees play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Flor. You can view...
How Yankees’ Greg Weissert used simple advice to do a 180 immediately after nightmare MLB debut
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees rookie reliever Greg Weissert didn’t need to be talked off a ledge or even get a pep talk after having one of the worst major league pitching debuts you’ll see anywhere in any year. What the 27-year-old righty from Long Island needed was...
Voorhees STARS volunteer at America’s Grow-A-Row
On Aug. 29, the Voorhees STARS softball travel teams volunteered at America’s Grow-A-Row Farm in Pittstown. The teenagers traded in their softball gloves for gardening gloves and baskets to harvest zucchini and cucumbers from the fields. On that day, volunteers at the farm picked more than 4,200 pounds of...
New alumni rep named to RVCC Board of Trustees
Preston Clawson of Califon has been selected as the new Alumni Representative to the Raritan Valley Community College Board of Trustees. Clawson graduated from the college in May with degrees in both computer science and mathematics. While at RVCC, he was a member of the Student Government Association, serving as...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0