svinews.com
Bear activity increasing on Moose-Wilson Road
MOOSE, Wyoming — Bears have begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods. We need your help to provide bears ample space and allow them the opportunity to feed as part of their natural behavior. The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry...
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
svinews.com
Missing Alpine resident located
UPDATE: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports that Columbus has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alpine woman. Captain Brian Andrews said Adelle Marie Columbus was reported missing by family members on...
Petition seeks to remove bike bollards
A petition is circulating on the internet to ask the Jackson Town Council to discontinue its use of traffic bollards on Willow Street. While saying they support biking and safety in our town, those behind the petition say the elimination of nearly 200 parking spaces runs counter to the town’s conversations over the past few years regarding the need for parking around our business corridor.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Hoback Junction, Teton County, Wyoming, USA By Mary Henry
A short distance from Jackson, Wyoming are the most impressive collection of rivers, streams, trees, mountains, and pastures. The many highways and roads are criss-crossed with dirt roads and trails to beautiful and scenic photographic opportunities. This area was just a few miles from very large ranches and estates, which would provide impressive views any time of the year.
Post Register
Bonneville County woman reportedly threatened roommate with knife
A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly threatened her roommate with a knife. Marilyn Jones, 65, denied that she threatened the victim when questioned by police, but admitted she held the knife and pointed it at the victim during an argument.
svinews.com
(Video) – Cokeville Panthers Football @ Sky View (JV)
The Cokeville Panthers officially kick off a new season and a new era under Coach Marty Linford as they face the Sky View Bobcats (JV) in Smithfield, Utah. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. Join the new voice of the Panthers, Aaron Feeley (@AaronFeeley), as the season officially gets underway.
sweetwaternow.com
Another Day of Searching for Missing Pinedale Man Ends Early
PINEDALE – After another day of searching at Fremont Lake for missing Pinedale man “Rick” De Ruiter Zylker ended early without yielding any results. According to a Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media update post tonight, the following is a statement about the search efforts taking place are from Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills
IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
