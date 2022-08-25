Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Related
Former Bridgeton, NJ, Football Star Markquese Bell Makes Cowboys Initial Roster
Former Bridgetown Bulldogs star Markquese Bell has made the Dallas Cowboys' initial 53-man roster. Bell is a safety, who played his college football at Florida A&M University, went undrafted, and signed with the Cowboys. He had a solid senior season, with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, and was named to the first-team All-SWAC.
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Is Now a UPenn Student!
If you're a Stranger Things fan living in the Philadelphia area, you may just see one of your favorite actors in your midst!. Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) on the show is now attending The University of Pennsylvania!. He made the news public in December after sharing a video of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
Millville Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 in Middle Township, NJ
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week. The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township. According to the Middle...
Zac Brown Kicks a Disruptive Fan Out of the Venue in the Middle of a Show [Watch]
Zac Brown Band will stop at nothing to make sure fans attending their concerts can enjoy their music in a safe, comfortable atmosphere, and they proved it on Friday (Aug. 26) during a stop in Camden, N.J. Frontman Zac Brown halted the show during a performance of the band's signature...
At Least 5 Injured Following “Roller Coaster Incident” at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ
At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster. Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening. First responders from...
RELATED PEOPLE
1,000 Jersey Shore Kayakers Take to Toms River NJ Waters for a Record-Breaking Paddle
The waters off of Pine Beach became a rainbow as more than 1,000 paddlers in their colorful kayaks attempted to break a world record. The historic paddle took place the morning of August 20th. Boats paddled east along the Pine Beach shoreline for about 1/2 mile, up to the Pine...
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Atlantic City Ducktown Tavern Legendary Patron Has Passed Away
In this “Game of Life,” there are acquaintances, friends, customers … importantly, there are also legends. The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City New Jersey had a regular patron by the name of Clarence Davenport, who recently passed away. In truth, Davenport, better known as CC, was much...
Big Stretch! Don’t Miss Yoga with Kittens in Camden County, NJ
How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County. This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0