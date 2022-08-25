ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano in new poll

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWHLx_0hVDYAUa00

(WHTM) — Democrat Josh Shapiro currently holds an advantage over Republican Doug Mastriano in the race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, according to a recently published Franklin & Marshall poll.

According to the poll, Shapiro leads Mastriano 44% to 33%. He also has received a larger share of support from Democrats (76%) compared to Mastriano’s support from Republicans (66%). Shapiro also holds 40% of Independent voters’ support compared to Mastriano at 24%.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Similar to Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Senate race, more voters believe Shapiro will better understand the concerns of Pennsylvanians and is closer to their views on social issues.

The two candidates are relatively close, however, when it comes to voters’ beliefs on whether or not they will have policies that will improve their economic circumstances (36% to 33%), which is the most important issue respondents say Pennsylvanians face.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman holds advantage over Oz in new poll

Overall, Pennsylvania voters remain pessimistic about conditions in the state with only 1 in 4 registered voters thinking the state is “headed in the right direction.”

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Methodology

The survey findings presented in this release are based on the results of interviews conducted Aug. 15-21, 2022. The interviews were conducted at the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall. The data included in this release represent the responses of 522 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 234 Democrats, 214 Republicans, and 74 independents.

The sample of voters was obtained from Marketing Systems Group. All sampled respondents were notified by mail about the survey. Interviews were completed over the phone and online depending on each respondent’s preference. Survey results were weighted (age, gender, education, geography, and party registration) using an iterative weighting algorithm to reflect the known distribution of those characteristics. Estimates for age, geography, and party registration are based on active voters within the PA Department of State’s voter registration data. Gender and education is estimated using data from the November 2018 CPS Voter Registration Supplement.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The sample error for this survey is +/- 5.3 percentage points when the design effects from weighting are considered. In addition to sampling error, this poll is also subject to other sources of non-sampling error. Generally speaking, two sources of error concern researchers most. Non-response bias is created when selected participants either choose not to participate in the survey or are unavailable for an interview. Response errors are the product of the question-and-answer process. Surveys that rely on self-reported behaviors and attitudes are susceptible to biases related to the way respondents process and respond to survey questions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

President Biden delivers remarks in Northeast PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted President Biden Tuesday where he delivered a speech at Wilkes University’s Marts Center.  You can watch President Biden’s full speech at the university in the video block above. Watch the full speech from Democratic officials Governor Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congressman Matt Cartwright, and […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf says student loan forgiveness will not be taxed

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanian students who will receive President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief that it will not be taxed. According to a release issued by the governor, students who will be receiving up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Expected road closures for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected road closures for President Joe Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. According to PSP, President Biden’s visit will result in the temporary closures of Interstate 81, State Route 115, State Route 309 (Cross Valley Expressway), and River Street Tuesday in the afternoon and evening hours. Mr. Biden […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gender And Education#Election State#Franklin Marshall#Democrats#Democratic#Pennsylvanians#Pennsylvania Senate Race
erienewsnow.com

Bonus Property Tax Relief Now Being Distributed to Eligible Pennsylvanians

One-time bonus rebates for the property tax/rent rebate program are being distributed now, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. The rebates are meant to provide additional relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents who are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Marketing
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy