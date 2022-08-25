Read full article on original website
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Zieglebauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a man hiding from them in an unusual place. Deputies say Justin Murphy, who has warrants out of Manatee County was discovered by officials who found him hiding in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit. Deputies noticed something...
County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be examining the intersection where a 13-year-old Pine View School student was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 16. Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, in an email to Sarasota County commissioners, says his department is collecting data. “Our transportation team is obtaining current traffic count data at the intersection that will be used to determine if any requested traffic control changes are appropriate.”
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School. “We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.
Humane Society of Sarasota County working to find homes for Beagles
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is combing through applications after the organization received 18 beagles from a massive breeding facility. HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
LISTEN: 911 call reveals victim’s fear before deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The recording of a 911 call reveals fear and anger in a victim’s voice before deputies shot and killed a man who had threatened her with a gun. The incident happened the morning of Aug. 28 on Tarawa Drive in east Sarasota County. The victim,...
Bahia Vista water main project to get back on track, county says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents along Bahia Vista Street between Beneva Road and McIntosh have been dealing with lane closures and ripped-up pavement for a year as a water main replacement project stalled. Work on the project started approximately a year ago, but the contract with the contractor was terminated...
Law enforcement still desired profession despite increasing dangers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday brought a third deputy involved incident within the past couple of weeks. Sunday morning a man pulled a gun on Sarasota County Deputies who were responding to reports of the suspect threatening his girlfriend with the firearm. According to Sarasota County’s Sheriff Hoffman, the man...
Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes have reopened just after 8 a.m. A crash has closed lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 861/The Venice Connector. FHP is investigating the two vehicle crash and say there are injuries involved. One lane of traffic is being routed onto...
City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is releasing details on Friday night’s wastewater spill in downtown Sarasota. According to officials, a 16-inch diameter pressurized pipe ruptured near Shade Avenue and 8th Street Friday night around 9:30 p.m. releasing approximately 340,000 gallons of wastewater into the City’s storm drainage system, including Whitaker Bayou.
Suncoast Humane Society looking for a few good heroes
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is launching a new program to recruit long-term volunteers -- and a lucky few will have the chance to participate in a unique training opportunity. The Dog Heroes Program is a new initiative aimed to recruit people who can commit to volunteering...
