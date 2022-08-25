ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mysuncoast.com

County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be examining the intersection where a 13-year-old Pine View School student was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 16. Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, in an email to Sarasota County commissioners, says his department is collecting data. “Our transportation team is obtaining current traffic count data at the intersection that will be used to determine if any requested traffic control changes are appropriate.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Humane Society of Sarasota County working to find homes for Beagles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is combing through applications after the organization received 18 beagles from a massive breeding facility. HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bahia Vista water main project to get back on track, county says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents along Bahia Vista Street between Beneva Road and McIntosh have been dealing with lane closures and ripped-up pavement for a year as a water main replacement project stalled. Work on the project started approximately a year ago, but the contract with the contractor was terminated...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Law enforcement still desired profession despite increasing dangers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday brought a third deputy involved incident within the past couple of weeks. Sunday morning a man pulled a gun on Sarasota County Deputies who were responding to reports of the suspect threatening his girlfriend with the firearm. According to Sarasota County’s Sheriff Hoffman, the man...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash slowing northbound I-75 traffic near Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: All northbound lanes have reopened just after 8 a.m. A crash has closed lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 861/The Venice Connector. FHP is investigating the two vehicle crash and say there are injuries involved. One lane of traffic is being routed onto...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota releases info on wastewater spill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is releasing details on Friday night’s wastewater spill in downtown Sarasota. According to officials, a 16-inch diameter pressurized pipe ruptured near Shade Avenue and 8th Street Friday night around 9:30 p.m. releasing approximately 340,000 gallons of wastewater into the City’s storm drainage system, including Whitaker Bayou.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Humane Society looking for a few good heroes

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is launching a new program to recruit long-term volunteers -- and a lucky few will have the chance to participate in a unique training opportunity. The Dog Heroes Program is a new initiative aimed to recruit people who can commit to volunteering...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

