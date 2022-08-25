OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be examining the intersection where a 13-year-old Pine View School student was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 16. Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, in an email to Sarasota County commissioners, says his department is collecting data. “Our transportation team is obtaining current traffic count data at the intersection that will be used to determine if any requested traffic control changes are appropriate.”

