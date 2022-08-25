ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 | Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint after Harvard Ave delivery

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Pizza driver robbery: A pizza delivery ended with an armed robbery early Sunday morning on Harvard...
With administration’s SPD chief search entering ‘final phases,’ report leaks Harrell’s comments to cops about homelessness and policing in Seattle

As his effort to name a new leader for the Seattle Police Department enters its “final phases,” Mayor Bruce Harrell is touting the strength of community input in the process even as his office faces a new mini scandal over the mayor’s leaked off the cuff comments to department officers in recent meetings held to try to patch up the relationship between City Hall and its officers of the peace.
