Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Yardbarker
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers
Tom Brady reveals the real reason why he missed 11 days for the Tampa Bay Bucs.
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Report: 49ers GM John Lynch 'prefers' not to face Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The final round of NFL roster cuts are due by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that he believed that the team was getting "pretty close" to cutting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. A couple of days later, it was reported that the...
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Russell Wilson get revenge?
Russell Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds when he leads his new-look Denver Broncos team into Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Let's take a closer look at the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 season. Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Start Time, How To Watch,...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
Insider: 49ers 'completely botched' Jimmy Garoppolo situation
It became clear coming off the final weekend of August that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and any other would-be buyers were not going to send the San Francisco 49ers any noteworthy assets this summer to land veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 became guaranteed ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Yankees new outfielder Harrison Bader’s great progress update
The New York Yankees desperately need some new blood in the batting order and on the defensive side, especially after a tough West Coast road trip. The team has one game left against the Los Angeles Angels before traveling to Tampa Bay and then taking on the Minnesota Twins at home, but they are nearing a point in the season where they expect to get multiple players back — likely in mid-September.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season
Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Initial 2022 53-Man Roster
After some tough decisions, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially narrowed down their roster. Teams had to get to 53 players by today’s deadline. Over the last couple of weeks, we gave our predictions on who would make the cut and who would not. Not all of them were necessarily correct. Though, this Chiefs roster has begun to take shape and has formed adequately.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Falcons' Calvin Ridley reportedly a target of gang-related celebrity home robberies
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley surprised many in the NFL community when he announced last Halloween that he was stepping away from competitive football for an unspecified amount of time to focus on his mental well-being. Ridley's name was in headlines for a much different reason this past...
Broncos' GM George Paton Explains the Tough Roster Cuts
The Denver Broncos' shot-callers can exhale somewhat. The final roster cuts are in the books, although, that doesn't mean GM George Paton and assistant GM Darren Mougey are done making moves. The Broncos will let the dust settle across the NFL, and scour the waiver wire in search of potential...
The Bills Made A Surprise Veteran Cut At TE
Even though the Buffalo Bills already have one of the best offenses in the NFL, they continue to find ways to improve on that side of the ball. That’s why they added wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end O.J. Howard. With the Bills being one of the early...
