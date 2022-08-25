Read full article on original website
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware...
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins.In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms—dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death—in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Those studies revealed that patients with severe COVID-19 share some of...
