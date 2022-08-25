Read full article on original website
Related
Taco Bell Launches New Vegan Meat Crumbles at Select Restaurants
Vegetarian and vegan fans of Taco Bell have been hoping the chain restaurant would start serving a vegan meat for quite some time — and the company is finally trialing a new product at select locations! But what exactly is the new Taco Bell vegan meat made of, and how can customers try it during this pilot period?
Cracker Barrel’s Vegan Sausage Controversy Is Inciting Hilarious Outrage Among Meat-Eaters
Over the last few years, fast food chains have started offering more meatless options — Burger King introduced its highly popular Impossible Whopper, and Taco Bell added an entire vegetarian section to its menus. Likewise, southern country-themed breakfast chain, Cracker Barrel, recently got in the mix by adding Impossible...
‘Top Chef' Winner Brooke Williamson Reduces Kitchen Waste Whenever She Can (Exclusive)
Many of us try to reduce waste in every aspect of our lives, but doing so in the kitchen can be an adjustment. Between generating food scraps and single-use supplies, cooking can be a pretty wasteful activity if you aren't being cognizant of the waste you're producing. That's why we're...
Drunk Elephant’s Controversy: Why Did the Popular Skincare Company Lose Its Cult Following?
Some brands seemingly blow up out of nowhere, land in hot water for one thing or another, and effectively disappear — and Drunk Elephant is one of them. The skincare brand, which debuted in 2012, has been touted by big names in the skincare world such as "skinfluencer" Hyram Yarbro and Vogue's Beauty Commerce Editor, Kiana Murden. But it's since dropped off the map, because of various controversies.
RELATED PEOPLE
Burger King Is Finally Trialing a Vegan Chicken Sandwich — In Just One City
Burger King’s partnership with Impossible Foods has long been a success, with the Impossible Whopper delighting BK customers every day for the last few years. And now, the two companies have another meatless menu item in the works: a Burger King vegan chicken sandwich. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Girl Scouts Unveil Their Newest Cookie — and Yes, It's Vegan
Girl Scout Cookie season is one of the most beloved times of year — and the upcoming season is sure to be an exciting one, as a new Girl Scout Cookie is joining the lineup in the U.S. Of course, fans of Girl Scout Cookies have so many questions...
Moving? Here’s How to Get Free Boxes and Other Packing Materials, Sustainably
Anyone who's packed up and moved knows is no easy process — whether you're relocating down the street or across the country, it requires quite a bit of energy, effort, and materials. From boxes to bubble wrap, there are a wide range supplies you'll find yourself needing, in order to successfully shuttle your stuff out from your old home, into your new one.
Are Shein Clothes Toxic? A Report Found Evidence of Lead in the Fast Fashion Brand's Clothing
While Shein would love it if the most debated aspect of the company was the pronunciation of its name (is it shine or SHE-in?!), unfortunately, the fast fashion brand has plenty of other controversies that have customers divided. Notably, people are wondering if Shein clothes have lead. Are these rumors true, and if so, are they reason enough to boycott this company?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canned Vegetables: The Advantages and Disadvantages for Your Health and the Planet
Whether you're looking to add extra veggies to your plate without breaking the bank, or if you're simply looking for shelf-stable ingredients to keep in your pantry, you've probably paid a visit to the canned fruit and vegetable aisle at your local grocery store. Although canned vegetables have advantages and...
Before You Eat, Make Sure to Wash Your Produce — Here's How
Whether you're trying to avoid pesticides or taking extra precautions amid the pandemic, it's never a bad idea to wash your fruits and veggies. It's estimated that 1.1 billion pounds of pesticides are sprayed on crops annually, with nearly 70 percent of non-organic produce containing residues of harmful chemicals. To...
Toxic Heavy Metals Detected Equally in Homemade and Store-Bought Baby Food — How to Avoid Exposure
Every now and then, a new report about heavy metals potentially contaminating baby food will circulate, prompting parents and caregivers to start making homemade baby food for their little ones. However, a new study on the topic is causing further alarm, as it found that comparable amounts of toxic metals are also found in homemade baby food.
If You Work In The Cosmetics Industry, Tell Us What We Should Know About The Products We Buy
What's something that we don't know, but should....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do Cows Like to Be Milked? The Process of Milk Production, Explained
The age-old question, do cows like being milked, lingers in the minds of curious dairy consumers and animal lovers alike. The answer to the question lies within the dairy production process, but not many people are familiar with the process. Let's take an in-depth look at dairy production, including issues with the treatment of cattle and milk production.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0