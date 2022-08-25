ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania

Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker

Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. 

Chester County landed at No. 17 in the Keystone State with an average commute time of 28.5 minutes. That is 1.4 minutes longer than the state average. 

According to the report, 10.3 percent of workers in the county had a commute that is longer than 60 minutes. Those who had to leave for work between 12 AM and 6 AM made up ten percent of the workforce. Meanwhile, 27.4 percent of workers had jobs outside their county of residence. 

Regarding means of transportation, the overwhelming majority of commuters (75.5 percent) drove alone. Another 6.5 percent carpooled, while 2.4 percent used public transportation. Those who walked to work comprised 2.3 percent of the workforce. Finally, 12.1 percent worked from home. 

