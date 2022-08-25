ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Wildcat Shuttle electric bus system opens at Weber State

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR7Ts_0hVDWeHC00

After two decades of planning and millions of dollars of funding to make it happen, electric buses known as the "Wildcat Shuttle" will soon be running through the campus at Weber State, eventually connecting it to FrontRunner trains and other nearby locations.

Officials from Weber State, Utah transit authority, and local politicians who helped secure the funding celebrated the new emission-free system at the grand opening on Thursday.

"This is really the first step of a larger bus, rapid transit system that is going to connect to the campus right now, that’s why we wanted to open it and show off these wonderful electric vehicles that we have," said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox.

This system will be up and running on Monday, August 29, and will be free for students.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Electric Bus#Utah Transit Authority#Uta
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy