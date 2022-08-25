ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Suit: District defamed teacher over Jan. 6 Trump rally

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hVDW18E00

A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Jason Moorehead claims that Allentown School District officials were motivated by “ideological hatred” for his conservative politics when the district announced one day after the riot that one of its teachers “was involved in the electoral college protest that took place at the United States Capitol Building."

Moorehead said he was nowhere near the Capitol that day. He has never been charged with a crime.

The district suspended Moorehead for six months, then ordered him to return to work. Moorehead refused, saying a return to the classroom was impossible after district officials deliberately turned the community against him in a bid to force his resignation. The district never retracted its statement or cleared his name, he said, and individual school board members whipped up a public frenzy against him even though his teaching record was spotless.

Last month, the school board fired him over his refusal to return to work.

Now Moorehead, 45, is seeking monetary damages and a retraction, saying his 18-year education career is finished. Moorehead said he has been subjected to harassment and death threats, and the ordeal has placed a severe financial burden on his family. His wife has filed for divorce.

He sued in Lehigh County Court on Tuesday, alleging violations of his constitutional rights.

“It is impossible for me to return to any kind of educational environment working with children because it's been so poisoned,” the middle school social studies teacher said in a phone interview.

The district's lawyer, John Freund III, said Moorehead’s rights were “scrupulously protected” while district officials probed his activities on Jan. 6. “At the conclusion of the investigation Mr. Moorehead was reinstated, but he failed to return to work,” Freund said.

The district had previously found fault with Moorehead’s social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day. At one point, Moorehead posted a selfie of himself on Facebook in a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a Revolutionary War-era flag, captioning it: “Doing my civic duty!” Moorehead also shared a post that said: “Don’t worry everyone the capitol is insured,” appending his own one-word comment: “This.”

In its July 2021 reinstatement letter, the district told Moorehead that his posts were “distasteful, insensitive, inconsiderate, thoughtless, uncaring.” Moorehead's lawsuit said the posts were protected by the First Amendment.

“To be accused of horrible things has destroyed my life,” Moorehead said. “It’s one of those things where I’m struggling each day to figure out my new purpose, because everything I had has been taken from me.”

Moorehead's lawyer, Francis Malofiy, is also asking a judge to strike down part of the state's public school code, which says a teacher can be fired for advocating “un-American or subversive doctrines.” The district's lawyer had cited that section of the code in a newspaper interview about the district's investigation of Moorehead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent. The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. “I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

808K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy