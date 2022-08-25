Forbes: Pa. Is One of the Top U.S. States Where ‘It’s a Dog’s Life’ Isn’t Exactly a Bad Thing

A Forbes study on pet-related consumer habits revealed that Pennsylvanians think very highly of their dogs. Image via iStock.

Pa. dog owners’ fondness for putting the tail in retail have vaulted the Commonwealth to a national list that tracks most spoiled dogs, as defined by canine-related purchasing habits. Michelle Megna and Heidi Gollub proved in their report for Forbes that this is no shaggy dog story.

The publication surveyed more than 5,000 dog owners nationwide, asking about routine shopping outlays for Man’s (and Woman’s) Best Friend. It covered items such as clothing, treats , massages, pedicures, and even DogTV, a pup-pacifying streaming service.

Pa. spending landed at No. 4.

Among other buying habits, the state’s dog devotees indicated a 35-percent higher likelihood to spend more on spoiling a dog than spoiling a significant other.

The number-one state for financially fawning over Fido is New York. Forty-two percent of Empire State dog owners throw them birthday parties, and 25 percent push them around in prams.

The other states in which it’s good to be a dog are Calif. (No. 2), Washington, (No. 3), and New Jersey (No. 5).

The top way Spot gets spoiled, according to the aggregated data, is fashion related. Of all respondents, 32 percent indicated their dogs have 1–2 outfits; four percent have a closet-busting 10 or more.