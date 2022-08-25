ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Los Contrincantes Car Club Hosts Backpack Giveaway In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A car club based in Jamestown is celebrating back-to-school with a backpack give away, where students received the needed supplies for class. For the past several years, the Los Contrincantes Car Club has made it their mission to help as many parents and students as possible. The club understands struggles, and hopes to take some pressure off of parents.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Falconer Board of Education Welcomes New President

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – The Falconer Board of Education welcomed a new President at a special meeting on Tuesday night, this followed the resignation of former President Todd Beckerink. Tracy Schrader, who is an acting member of the board, was nominated and elected the seat of president...
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Hosting Public Forum To Discuss Crime Increase

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A public forum to discuss Jamestown’s crime increase will be held later this month. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave. in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is meant to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
Education
City
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown City Council Approves Millions In Additional Funds

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown City Council has approved over $3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act Funds for multiple improvement programs. The additional allocation of funds includes one million dollars for building and property infrastructure improvements, which would help local businesses make repairs that improve their day-to-day operations.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Push To Protect Farmland Underway In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County, much like most of the United States, is experiencing a shortage in operating farms and a loss of farmlands and to combat this, the county has adopted an agricultural development and enhancement strategy. Numerous farmers in the region have faced developmental...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
Person
Kevin Whitaker
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Nature Center Hosts Unique Pairing: Butterflies And Brews

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area nature center continued a unique educational program this month, pairing butterflies and brews. All jokes aside, wildlife experts at the Audubon Nature Center say it is more important than ever to help the Monarch Butterfly species, which is now listed on the endangered species list.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Randolph Youth Group Joins Ukrainian War Relief Effort

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local youth group has joined the Ukrainian War relief efforts by raising funds for life saving medical equipment. Each year, children from four area churches attend Randolph Community VBS raise money for relief and aid projects. This year, the group donated to Lakewood resident Sally Naetzker Baer, who has been assisting in relief efforts since the war began.
RANDOLPH, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Dies

GIRARD, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now’s Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
GIRARD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

