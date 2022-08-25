Read full article on original website
School district works to increase diversity in staff
Black hires in the Montclair school district are up 17% from last year. At the Montclair Board of Education's annual retreat, on Aug. 8, Human Resources Director Damen Cooper presented data on new hires and the district's efforts to increase staff diversity. The demographic makeup of new hires for the...
Obituary: Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre
Dr. Lily Shu de la Torre of Bloomfield, a longtime Montclair-based psychiatrist, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wayne on Aug. 24, 2022. She was 81. Dr. de la Torre was born in 1941 in Hebei Province, China, and immigrated to the United States in 1949. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from American University and her M.D. from Georgetown University, where she met her future husband, the late Frank de la Torre.
Montclair History Center appoints new executive director
The Montclair History Center board of trustees has appointed Angelica Diggs to be its new executive director. Diggs, who was on the center’s staff from 2012 to 2019 in a variety of roles, has plans to continue making the center a pillar in the Montclair community, according to a news release from the center.
Montclair school district continues to wait for bond reimbursement information from state
The Montclair school district expected to hear back from the state by Aug. 5 about what percentage of a proposed $188 million capital improvement plan to repair and upgrade Montclair school district facilities would be eligible. But the information has yet to be provided. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds says the...
Obituary: Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr.
Charles Franklin Wingfield Jr. of Montclair, a longtime employee of Chrysler Corp. and star second baseman for Montclair High School, died on Monday, Aug. 15. He was 78. Mr. Wingfield was born in Glen Ridge in 1944 to Charles and Thelma Wingfield. He attended Hillside School and graduated from Montclair High School in 1963. He received a bachelor’s degree from Bloomfield College, where he was president of Zeta Sigma fraternity.
Montclair High School football preview: New coach, old goal, get to championship game
The Montclair High School football team has a new head coach along with a new system. How the squad adapts to both could tell the tale of the 2022 season. Jermain Johnson moved over from Belleville High School to Montclair with the hope of getting to a championship game at MetLife Stadium. Johnson takes over for Pete Ramiccio, who is now coaching at Governor Livingston High School.
Obituary: Elizabeth Anne (Rimmler) Perkins
Elizabeth Anne (Rimmler) Perkins of Carefree, Arizona, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at home on Aug. 17, 2022, one month after her 105th birthday party. Born in 1917 in Teaneck, Mrs. Perkins attended schools in Bergen County and graduated from St. John High School, Paterson, in 1935. She lived in Bergen County and took evening classes for three years at Bergen Junior College.
Letter from the new Montclair Local editor-in-chief: ‘Call me Carla’
Hello, Montclair, I’m Carla Baranauckas, and I’m delighted to be Montclair Local’s new editor-in-chief. I’m excited and humbled that the Montclair Local board of trustees has given me the opportunity to practice my craft in such a dynamic and engaged community. So let me tell you...
Obituary: Stephen A. Glasser
Stephen A. Glasser, a longtime resident of Montclair who was the co-founder of the Legal Times newspaper, died on Aug. 25, 2022, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital after a long struggle with congestive heart failure, surrounded by his family. He was 79. Mr. Glasser was born in 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee,...
Montclair Local names new editor-in-chief
Montclair Local’s board of trustees announced Monday, Aug. 22, that veteran journalist and editor Carla Baranauckas has been appointed editor-in-chief of the award-winning news organization. Baranauckas began her career at small-town newspapers, developing a lifelong passion for the importance of news coverage in communities like Montclair. Along the way,...
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
Montclair Public Library appoints Janet Torsney as director
Following a nationwide search, the Montclair Public Library board of trustees has announced that the interim director, Janet Torsney, will be the new library director. Earlier in her career, Torsney served as assistant director of the library, giving library leaders a chance to witness her work firsthand. During the search for a new director, she stepped in as interim director, replacing former Director Peter Coyl, who left in 2021 to take a new position at the Sacramento Public Library in California.
Obituary: Shirley Louise (Cox) Peterson
Shirley Louise (Cox) Peterson of Wesley Chapel, Florida, formerly of Montclair, died peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022. She was 95. Mrs. Peterson was born in 1926 in Montclair to Theodore and Muriel Cox. She grew up surrounded by the family nursery business, where she developed her passion for gardening, birds and nature.
Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza hosts second benefit concert
This Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m, Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza will be hosting a second benefit concert featuring the local Cajun country collision band Big Mamou. After an early morning kitchen fire in late July shut the restaurant down, Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza has been working with the township and two insurance companies toward a reopening. However, permits are holding the eatery back, co-owner Ruth Perretti said.
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
Obituary: Dorothy Sommer
Dorothy Sommer of West Orange, an art therapist and counselor and a former longtime resident of Montclair who was intensely involved in the community, died on Saturday night, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was 92. Mrs. Sommer was born in 1930 in the Bronx, the only child of...
Obituary: Naja John
Naja John of Montclair, a student at Northeastern University who was passionate about health science and who was a state gymnastics champion for Montclair High School, died on Aug. 5, 2022, while away at college in Boston. She was 20. Ms. John was born in 2001 in Manhattan and spent...
Obituary: Eduardo Ivan Lopez
Eduardo Ivan Lopez of Montclair, a self-taught construction contractor who transformed his life and became an award-winning playwright, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was 83. Mr. Lopez was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and moved with his family to Brooklyn at age 9. After high school he decided...
Rats sightings rise in Montclair
A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
Obituary: John Herbert ‘Jack’ Wood
John Herbert “Jack” Wood, an attorney, art aficionado and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 86. Mr. Wood was born in 1936 in Newark, the son of the late Herbert and Madelyn (Cassidy) Wood. He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, where he was all-state in basketball. The Star-Ledger would later name him as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the history of Newark.
