Man gets probation as accessory to 2019 murder

By Rachel Van Gilder
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve probation for his role in a deadly shooting near downtown Grand Rapids after the 2019 Independence Day fireworks.

Jose Jacobo was sentenced Aug. 18 to five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was also sentenced to pay about $10,600 in various fines and fees, including $9,360 in restitution, which will be paid with his co-defendant.

The shooting happened July 6, 2019 , at the intersection of 6th Street NW and Front Avenue, across the river from Sixth Street Park. That wasn’t long after nor far from where the annual fireworks display was held. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim, 20-year-old Saul Espinoza , was already dead when officers arrived on the scene and found his body in a car that had crashed into another vehicle. An 18-year-old woman was also injured.

Court documents show Espinoza was a member of the Mexican Mob and that police believed four members of the rival Latin Kings gang surrounded his car and fired two dozen shots into it .

Raymond Barrios was charged with murder in the case in February 2020. He was believed to have fled to Guatemala under an alias.

Jacobo was charged in May 2021. He was supposed to stand trial in June of this year but instead pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon, attempted resisting or obstructing of a police officer and being an accessory after the fact to a felony. In exchange, the prosecutor agreed to drop several charges, including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

