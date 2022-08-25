ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

WITN

Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home. Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, deputies...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Havelock, NC
Havelock, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Juvenile, man charged in death of Greenville 19-year-old

Greenville, N.C. — A teenager and a man have been charged after a 19-year-old Greenville man was found dead Friday morning. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m. responded to a shooting at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Avenue in the Belvoir community. Dontrell Powell,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Pitt County homicide

BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – State and local officials are once again reiterating that residents should never drink and drive. From Monday, August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
WNCT

Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
SURF CITY, NC

