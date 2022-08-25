Read full article on original website
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
A Havelock man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017 through July 10, 2019, according to an August 25, 2022 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Michael Lamar Hill pleaded guilty to the charges on March 29, 2021.
wcti12.com
New Bern couple charged with trafficking heroin, marijuana, possession of cocaine
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern couple was arrested for multiple drug charges including trafficking heroin and marijuana and possession of cocaine. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, both of 1413 Mockingbird Ln. in New Bern were charged after police did a search of the home.
WITN
Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home. Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, deputies...
WITN
Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
Juvenile, man charged in death of Greenville 19-year-old
Greenville, N.C. — A teenager and a man have been charged after a 19-year-old Greenville man was found dead Friday morning. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m. responded to a shooting at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Avenue in the Belvoir community. Dontrell Powell,...
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
wcti12.com
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
wcti12.com
Arrest made in Pitt County homicide
BELVOIR, Pitt County — One person is dead and another is facing charges following a homicide in Pitt County. At about 11:34 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Van Ness Ave. at the intersection of Lombard Ave. off Old River Rd. in the Belvoir community to a report of a subject shot.
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
WITN
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
WITN
Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
WITN
VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 36 people on 57 felony charges between May and July of this year on charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession of a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office announced at its Wednesday morning press conference...
foxwilmington.com
Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – State and local officials are once again reiterating that residents should never drink and drive. From Monday, August 29 through September 11, law enforcement statewide will be stepping up patrols to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail. Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, […]
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
